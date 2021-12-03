Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 13

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 13.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:20 p.m. ET) … If you’re in CO or NJ, place all of your legal, online sports wagers with Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Odds: Week 13



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions -7.5 +7.5 46.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets -6.5 +6.5 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears -7.5 +7.5 42.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans -9.5 +9.5 43.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM New York Giants Miami Dolphins +6.5 -6.5 39.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons -10.5 +10.5 50.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Los Angeles Chargers Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 -3.5 49.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 4:05 PM Washington Football Team Las Vegas Raiders +1.5 -1.5 49.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 4:05 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Rams +12.5 -12.5 48.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers -4.5 +4.5 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks -3.5 +3.5 45.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 8:20 PM Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs +9.5 -9.5 47.5 Monday, Nov. 22 8:15 PM New England Patriots Buffalo Bills +2.5 -2.5 41.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

