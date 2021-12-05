Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 13

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 13 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Kyler Murray, WR Brandin Cooks, RB David Johnson, QB Jalen Hurts, WR Corey Davis

Afternoon games: RB Josh Jacobs, WR Curtis Samuel, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Darrell Henderson, RB Alex Collins, RB Rashaad Penny

Sunday night: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Monday night:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) was suspended three games and will spend it rehabbing his ankle.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. RB Qadree Ollison was elevated from the practice squad.

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, 47% chance of light rain



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) remains on IR but is expected back in Week 14. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (ankle) are questionable. Hopkins didn’t practice Friday, but Murray managed a limited practice.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Goodwin (foot, ribs) and RB Damien Williams (calf) are out. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) and QB Justin Fields (ribs) are doubtful. TE Cole Kmet (groin) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, overcast



Chargers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Auden Tate (thigh) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful again.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is out for Week 13.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) will miss the Week 13 game.

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, humid, partly cloudy



Giants



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Daniel Jones (neck) will join him on the sidelines. WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and WR Kadarius Toney (quadriceps, oblique) are doubtful. TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and WR John Ross (quadriceps, illness) are questionable.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR, but WR DeVante Parker was activated Saturday. RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, mostly cloudy



Eagles

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Jordan Howard (knee) has been ruled out. QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) and RB Boston Scott (illness) are questionable. Scott didn’t practice Friday, and Hurts was limited. Reporter Derrick Gunn said QB Gardner Minshew will make the start. RB Miles Sanders (ankle) and WR DeVonta Smith (illness) practiced Friday and are clear.

Jets

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Michael Carter (ankle) is on IR for at least two more games. WR Corey Davis (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable. QB Zach Wilson (knee) practiced Friday, and he’s good to go. PK Alex Kessman replaces the recently cut Matt Ammendola.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jack Doyle (knee) made it back to a full practice Friday, but he’s questionable. C Ryan Kelly (COVID-19) will miss this contest after being placed into the league’s protocol.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Danny Amendola (knee) was placed on IR. WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness) and RB David Johnson (illness, thigh) are all questionable. Conley and Cooks were limited Friday, while Johnson was idle.

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB J.D. McKissic (concussion) has been ruled out. TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and WR Curtis Samuel (groin) are questionable this week. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) made it back to a full practice Friday, whereas TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) was limited, and both are good to go.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (knee, back) was downgraded to out after initially drawing a doubtful tag. WR DeSean Jackson (calf) and RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) have questionable tags.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dan Arnold (knee) went on IR and could miss the rest of the season. RB James Robinson (heel, knee) was limited Friday and was deemed questionable … his normal routine.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) and RB Darrell Henderson (thigh) were limited Friday and are questionable. RB Mekhi Sargent was elevated Saturday to the 53-man roster in a move that suggests Henderson may not be available.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, overcast



Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Miles Boykin (finger) is doubtful for Week 13. WR Devin Duvernay (thigh) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (knee) will miss at least two more games on IR. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder), TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and WR Chase Claypool (toe) practiced Friday and are good to go. Standout LB T.J. Watt (COVID-19) was activated and will play.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees, mostly cloudy



49ers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Deebo Samuel (groin) is out. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is off the report and appears set to return as RB Trey Sermon (ankle) was placed on IR.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Alex Collins (abdomen), RB Travis Homer (calf), and RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) draw questionable tags this week. RB Adrian Peterson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and could see significant action, primarily at the expense of Collins.

Sunday Night Football

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, mostly cloudy



Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder, hip) was downgraded to out on Saturday, and RB Javonte Williams is expected to shoulder the load. QB Teddy Bridgewater (leg) practiced all week and will play.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable with an illness.

Monday Night Football

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy



Patriots

Lineup notes: Third-down back RB Brandon Bolden (knee) is questionable.

Bills

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.