Tunnel Vision of Week 13

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Kyler Murray 123 – 59 4 Tom Brady 368 – (-1) 4 Taysom Hill 264 – 101 2 Justin Herbert 317 – 6 3 Matthew Stafford 295 – 2 3 Running Backs Yards TD David Montgomery 21-90 rush

8-51 catch 1 Jonathan Taylor 32-143 rush 2 Leonard Fournette 13-44 rush

7-48 catch 1 Josh Jacobs 13-52 rush

9-37 catch 1 Javonte Williams 23-102 rush

6-76 catch 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Justin Jefferson 11-182 1 Diontae Johnson 8-105 2 Chris Godwin 15-143 0 Tee Higgins 9-138 1 Cooper Kupp 8-129 1 Tight Ends Yards TD George Kittle 9-181 2 Dallas Goedert 6-105 2 Rob Gronkowski 4-58 2 T.J. Hockenson 4-49 1 Logan Thomas 3-48 1 Placekickers XP FG Jake Elliott 3 4 Matt Gay 4 3 Riley Patterson 2 3 Daniel Carlson 0 3 Greg Joseph 0 3 Defense Sack – TO TD 49ers 4 – 3 0 Chargers 6 – 4 1 Cowboys 2 – 4 1 Bengals 4 – 3 0 Cardinals 3 – 4 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bow-outs

QB Tyrod Taylor – Wrist

QB Mike Glennon – Concussion

RB Elijah Mitchell – Head

RB Miles Sanders – Ankle

RB Kenyan Drake – Broken ankle

RB Patrick Laird – Knee

RB Ronald Jones – Illness

WR Adam Thielen – Ankle

WR Corey Davis – Ankle

TE Logan Thomas – ACL

TE Ryan Griffin – Ankle

Chasing Ambulances

QB Tyrod Taylor (HOU) – Was examined for a wrist injury prior to Davis Mills taking over, but Taylor was so bad that the Texans will evaluate which quarterback they want to use going forward. The next opponents are the Seahawks and Jaguars, so there could be some fantasy value here in 2-QB leagues.

QB Mike Glennon (NYG) – He was replacing Daniel Jones, who was inactive with a neck injury. If Glennon cannot clear the concussion protocol, the Giants would have to turn to Jake Fromm against the Chargers this week. It just gets worse for the Giants.

RB Elijah Mitchell (SF) – Was hit hard and bent backward. That sent him to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion but he was cleared and returned.

RB Miles Sanders (PHI) – Injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the win over the Jets. Sanders goes onto his bye this week, so information may be hard to get until they are required to report for Week 15. With Jordan Howard out, Sanders was having his best game of the season.

RB Kenyan Drake (LV) – Reported to have suffered a broken ankle in the loss to Washington and will be lost for the season. Peyton Barber is the first choice to replace Drake. Josh Jacobs is already banged up but playing through his injuries. If he were to miss time, Barber would move up to be the starter, assuming the Raiders didn’t sign someone else off the street.

TE Logan Thomas (WAS) – Believed to have torn his ACL and MCL after being hit low by the Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue. That dings the passing attack and should see the team turn back to Ricky Seals-Jones who has been out for three games with a hip injury but expected to return. Washington plays the Cowboys this week and need a receiving tight end.

WR Adam Thielen (MIN) – Suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to the Lions and will undergo tests on Monday for an idea of how much time he will miss. Most high ankle sprains last for a month or more, which could mean that he’s realistically lost for the rest of the fantasy season. His prognosis will indicate if that is the case. If he is gone as seems likely, then the Vikings would move up K.J. Osborn to the No. 2 wideout.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

WR Russell Gage (ATL) – Led the Falcons with 11 catches for 130 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers. It was the only 100-yard performance by a Falcons’ wide receiver this year.

QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins (ARI) – Both were out since Week 8 and returned to face the Bears on Chicago on a cold, rainy and windy day. Good to see Murray complete 11-of-15 for 123 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for 59 yards and two scores on ten rushes. Hopkins returned to post two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown to start the game. The duo is healthy for the stretch run while trying to hold onto the No. 1 seed.

WR Jalen Guyton (LAC) – The rookie Josh Palmer has been the No. 3 wideout this year, but he’s been held below 25 yards in every game. The Chargers turned to Guyton against the Bengals and he turned in his best performance of the season with four catches for 90 yards and his first touchdown of the year. He wasn’t limited to just the fourth quarter. His 44-yard touchdown came in the second quarter even though Palmer was the listed starter who had no catches.

TE Tyler Conklin, WR K.J. Osborn (MIN) – The first time they played the Lions, Conklin only caught two passes for 25 yards and Osborn finished with three receptions for 14 yards. In the second meeting, Conklin’s seven catches for 56 yards were second to only Justin Jefferson and Osborn scored on his four catches for 47 yards. With Adam Thielen out with a high-ankle sprain for a yet undetermined amount of time, Cousin has to decide where to go in the rare case that Justin Jefferson is covered. Osborn is an obvious “next man up,” but Conklin may also see a consistent uptick.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) – The talented rookie hasn’t had a breakout performance stuck on the sluggish Lions’ offense, but he came up big in Week 13’s win over the Vikings with ten catches for 86 yards and his first NFL touchdown which happened on the final play to get the Lions that ever-elusive first win on the year.

Houston Texans – Two meetings with the Colts this year and they lost them 31-0 and 31-3. Tyrod Taylor injured his wrist and was replaced/benched for Davis Mills with similar humbling results. Brandin Cooks (3-38) was the top receiver and the Texans aren’t even good enough to get cheap catches and yards at the end of a blowout.

WR DeVante Parker (MIA) – Was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury from Week 8 but was activated onto the roster on Saturday. Albert Wilson was the starter along with Jaylen Waddle. Wilson fielded eight targets to catch four for 26 yards while “substitute” Parker caught all five of his passes for 62 yards. Parker’s back and contributing for however long he lasts before the next injury.

QB Gardner Minshew (PHI) – Jalen Hurts was inactive and Minshew drew the start. He looked sharp completing 20-of-25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. Dallas Goedert (6-105, 2 TD) enjoyed a career-high in yardage and his first double-score performance. DeVonta Smith (2-15) disappeared, but Minshew ended with a 133.7 QB rating. Not only did Hurts only post a 17.5 QB rating last week, but he never had as high as a 133.7 QB rating in any of his 16 career starts. The Eagles are on bye this week, and they have to make a decision.

RB Sony Michel (LAR) – Game-time decision Darrell Henderson was inactive for the win over the Jaguars, but Sony Michel made the most of the opportunity rushing for 121 yards and a score on 24 carries and even caught three passes for eight yards. Michel’s touchdown was in the first quarter to lead off the scoring.

Seahawks backfield – Now that they given up on Alex Collins, the Seahawks have opted for the popular three-headed monster approach. Travis Homer (3-80, TD) opened the scoring with a 73-yard touchdown on a direct snap on a fake punt but only was given two more carries. Rashaad Penny (10-35) and Adrian Peterson (11-16, TD) split the rest of the carries which ensures none of them will be reliable enough for a fantasy start – assuming that Homer doesn’t have any more 73-yard scores left in him.

RB Javonte Williams (DEN) – The rookie may have given a taste of 2022 when he faced the Chiefs in Kansas City with Melvin Gordon on the sideline. Williams rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries and caught six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Mike Boone turned in five runs and a catch, but Williams was the bright spot in the loss.

Huddle player of the week

TE George Kittle – His fantasy owners hurt for the first half of the season, but he’s picked up the pace sharply in the last five games and posted a fantasy-best 39.6 fantasy points with nine catches for 181 yards and two scores in the loss to the Seahawks. He even ran for five yards. Maybe he was AWOL for the first eight weeks, but he’s roared back with a vengeance.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Jared Goff 298 3 QB Pat Mahomes 196 1 RB Kenneth Gainwell 87 1 RB James Robinson 35 0 RB Travis Homer 90 1 RB Ezekiel Elliott 47 0 WR Jakeem Grant 62 1 WR Adam Thielen 0 0 WR Deonte Harris 99 1 WR DeVonta Smith 15 0 WR Jalen Guyton 89 1 WR Terry McLaurin 22 0 TE Brock Wright 28 1 TE Travis Kelce 27 0 PK Riley Patterson 2 XP 3 FG PK Cairo Santos 2 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 121 Huddle Fantasy Points = 27

Now get back to work…