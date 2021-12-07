Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 14

With one of the windiest games in recent memory in the rearview, let’s keep the momentum going as we charge forward toward the fantasy playoffs. Keep an eye out for these hidden gems to add to your championship pedigree.

Defensive Linemen

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wormley, 28, is in the midst of a breakout. He had just 3.5 sacks in his career entering this season, and he has matched that the last two weeks to give him five on the year. He also has nine tackles in that stretch. He’ll have a chance to add to it against the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans the next two weeks.

DE D.J. Wonnum, Minnesota Vikings

The 24-year-old is a risky proposition, because he doesn’t get many tackles. He has a sack in each of the last two games, though, and faces the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears the next two weeks. He could easily get two or three more during that stretch and is worth consideration.

Linebackers

LB Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers

The Notre Dame product had some banner weeks earlier in the season, but injuries caught up. He bounced back last week with 10 tackles, a sack and a pass defense. You don’t find many starting inside linebackers on waivers around this time, so scoop him up at least for depth.

LB Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

The third-round rookie has started to kick up dust the last few weeks. He has averaged 7.5 tackles the last two. He had one clunker in Week 10, along with a bye week, but if you throw those two out – he averaged 7.25 tackles during a four-game stretch. Give him a look.

Defensive Backs

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick was a solid contributor early in the season, but he missed some time on the COVID list. He has been a force the last two weeks with INTs and nine tackles in each game. He’s still on a lot of waivers, but he needs to be owned everywhere.

CB Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

It’s time to take notice to this guy. He has averaged 5.5 tackles per game over the last month, and he picked off a couple passes with three passes defended. Three of his four remaining games are against teams under .500 that he could possibly jump a few more pass routes.