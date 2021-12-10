DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 14

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 14 of the NFL season. We are back for another year of DFS domination and we have some new tools to take advantage of from my team over at WinDailySports.com.

Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a Our projection model, lineup optimizer, and data tools have been revamped and back tested to start the season off right. So what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point-per-dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing.If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2-week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS package. Use promo code “ thehuddle ” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for our DFS Gold Package. Sign up now.

These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



$6,700 DRAFTKINGS

$8,100 FANDUEL

Dak and the passing attack have had rough games in two of the last three weeks, but this should be a get-right spot. With a full complement of weapons now, he is set up for a big week at a nice discount in salary on DraftKings. On FanDuel, I will take the higher floor of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, but the DraftKings discount may be too big to pass up. The matchup is the best on the board as Washington ranks 32nd against opposing quarterbacks and are allowing the 30th-most passing yards. Vegas has the Cowboys projected to score 26, and Prescott has a passing prop of 287 yards. So if Dak can eclipse that passing prop and get us to 300 and three touchdowns, we should be in a great position in both cash games and tournaments.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints



$5,600 DRAFTKINGS

$7,700 FANDUEL

I haven’t looked back and checked yet, but to score 27.7 DraftKings points while throwing four interceptions is a rare occurrence and pretty impressive. The rushing upside that Hill possesses is second to none other than Lamar Jackson, and he scored 27 last week without a rushing touchdown. With Mark Ingram on the shelf with COVID-19, combined with a matchup with the New York Jets, we can easily see a repeat performance out of Hill. Like with Prescott, the price is just too cheap on DraftKings to pass up. Similar to Dak on FanDuel, I may just pay up for Allen or Mahomes, but DraftKings has mistakenly kept his price too low. This is the last week to enjoy the discount, so get a full share of Taysom in both cash games and tournaments on DraftKings.

Running Backs

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

$8,300 DRAFTKINGS

$9,200 FANDUEL

The COVID bug is unfortunately spreading fast through NFL locker rooms, and the Chargers may be extremely short-handed with offensive skill players this week as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both leaning on the wrong side of questionable right now. If they are both out, I will be loading up on Ekeler and the cheap receiver options. This slate has a ton of value, and Ekeler is one of the safer pay-up options. Ekeler has a nice matchup against the 25th-ranked rushing defense of the New York Giants. Game script will be in his favor as well with the Chargers favored by 10 and projected to put up 26.5 points as per Vegas. In lineups you want to fade the Taysom Hill chalk, you can play Alvin Kamara and fake Ekeler, but I will be loading up on both in cash games and my tournament lineups.

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

$5,900 DRAFTKINGS

$6,700 FANDUEL

With Melvin Gordon on the shelf last week, Williams shined for a 32.8-point performance on DraftKings. The rookie was effective as the lead back rushing for 102 yards and hauling in six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. If Gordon is out again this week, Williams will be a lock in my lineups at his current price tag with a dream matchup versus the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 30th against opposing running backs, and Vegas has the Broncos favored by nine with a projected point total of 25.5. All in all, this is a great spot for Williams if Gordon sits out, and still a good spot even if Gordon is in.

Wide receivers

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

$8,100 DRAFTKINGS

$8,200 FANDUEL

The Bills face off against the Super Bowl champs in Week 14, and we could see fireworks if Vegas has this 53.5-point total projected right. With the Bucs favored by 3.5, the game script should be in favor of the Bills’ passing attack. After one of the oddest games ever with high winds in Buffalo, the Bills need to bounce back and get this offense moving in the right direction if they want to make a serious playoff run. Diggs is the No. 1 option in this entire offense, and if the Bills can keep pace, Diggs should be in line for a monster game. With the Bucs ranked 19th against the pass and second against the run, everything points to a big game for Diggs. Without an effective run game to even lean on, I will be loading up on Diggs in both cash games and tournaments in Week 14.

Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

$3,000 DRAFTKINGS

$4,700 FANDUEL

Like I stated above, the Chargers will most likely be without Allen and Williams, so Justin Herbert will be working with Palmer and Jalen Guyton. The passing attack won’t stop just because the No. 1 and 2 receivers may be out. Herbert will continue to air it out, and we have several cheap options to target. I will be taking shots on Palmer, Guyton, and TE Jared Cook in most of my lineups. Along with Ekeler, I will be looking to load up on a couple of other Chargers as well. If I had to choose only one receiver, I would lean on Palmer in the slot. Without much sample size with the two big dogs off the field, I will be splitting up my shares of the passing attack in Week 14 to play it on the safe side.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

$7,400 DRAFTKINGS

$7,500 FANDUEL

Kelce and the Chiefs put up a ton of points in Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, and we can expect more of the same this week. If I’m paying up for a tight end this week, Kelce is my go-to guy. My only worry with playing any of the Chiefs’ skilled players is whether or not the Raiders can keep pace in this one. It didn’t matter much in the 41-14 blowout a couple weeks back where Kelce went for eight receptions and 119 yards. If Deebo Samuel is out for San Fran, I would prefer George Kittle. So check back in as the week progresses and you can always check out our free live stream at WinDailySports.com Sunday morning at 11 am.

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers

$3,200 DRAFTKINGS

$5,100 FANDUEL

Out of all the value plays in LA, Cook may be the safest option on the board. Cook already has an established connection with Herbert and his role is set. The play is simple and doesn’t need too much explanation. Presuming the big guns are out for LA, Cook is priced way too cheap, and we have a plus-matchup against the New York Giants. Long story short, the Chargers are the easiest value on the board, so pick wisely and get the right shares of this offense in Week 14.

Good luck in Week 14, and if you ever have any questions, please hit me up on Twitter!

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.