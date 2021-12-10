Fantasy football injury report: Week 14

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Mike Williams, RB Mark Ingram, RB Joe Mixon, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Deebo Samuel, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Curtis Samuel

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Monday night

RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was designated to return from IR and began practicing this week. Keep an eye on his eventual return. TE Zach Ertz (shoulder) was limited Thursday. Due to his lengthy injury history, he’s worth keeping tabs on Saturday.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Miles Boykin (finger) is doubtful again for Week 14 after he was limited all week.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Emmanuel Sanders (personal) was out of practice Friday and has been deemed day to day. Sanders was very close to the late Demaryius Thomas, who passed Thursday.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) will miss the rest of the season as he was placed on IR. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) remains on IR.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) and QB Andy Dalton (hand) are both doubtful. RB Damien Williams (calf) made it back to a full practice Friday and is poised to return. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), RB David Montgomery (shoulder, groin) and QB Justin Fields (ribs) practiced Friday and are good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (illness) and WR Tee Higgins (ankle) are both questionable this week. Mixon was idle all week, and Higgins was limited Thursday and Friday. QB Joe Burrow (finger, knee) got a full session in Friday and is good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE David Njoku (COVID-19), TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) and WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) have all been ruled out. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, but he’s off the report. QB Baker Mayfield (foot, shoulder) practiced all week.

DALLAS COWBOYS

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practiced all week and is good to go. RB Tony Pollard (foot) and WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) popped up on the report Wednesday with some missed practice time, but both are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Melvin Gordon (hip) was limited all week and is questionable as a game-time decision. Third-string RB Mike Boone (COVID-19) adds to the running back problem as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is likely out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (leg) practiced all week and will play.

DETROIT LIONS

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has been ruled out again. RB Jamaal Williams (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 list and will not play. TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) is doubtful. QB Jared Goff (illness) practiced Friday and is good to go.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) will be out this week. WR Davante Adams (hamstring), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) missed some practice time, but they’re good to go.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Danny Amendola (knee) was placed on IR after knee surgery. WR Brandin Cooks (back) was added to the injury report Friday with a back issue, and he’s questionable. RB David Johnson (illness, thigh) practiced all week and is good to go.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Dan Arnold (knee) went on IR and could miss the rest of the season. RB James Robinson (heel, knee) made it back to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Kenyan Drake (leg) landed on IR and will likely miss the rest of the season. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is also out. RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) logged a full practice Friday and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams still has a shot at playing after Allen was ruled out for Sunday. RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) got a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Monday night

WR Cooper Kupp (toe) and RB Darrell Henderson (thigh) were limited Thursday and are worth monitoring through the weekend ahead of this Monday nighter.



MIAMI DOLPHINS – bye week

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Played Thursday

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) returned with a gutsy performance in a little over a week since suffering a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Alvin Kamara (knee) is set to return after a full practice Friday. QB Taysom Hill (finger) will join him on the field after he practiced all week. RB Mark Ingram and RB/WR Ty Montgomery are unlikely to play this week due to COVID-19.

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Kadarius Toney (oblique) will be out once again. WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and WR Kenny Golladay (ribs) are both questionable after they were limited Friday. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Michael Carter (concussion) remains on IR. WR Corey Davis (abdomen) was placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season after surgery on a core muscle. RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) is also out. WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. QB Zach Wilson (knee) practiced Friday, and he’s good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Played Thursday

TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Trey Sermon (ankle) landed on IR. RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee) is also out. WR Deebo Samuel (groin) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and is questionable. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) is off the report and good to go.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Travis Homer (calf, hamstring) is out. RB Alex Collins (abdomen) and WR DK Metcalf (foot, illness) missed some practice time but will play. RB Adrian Peterson (back) will not be elevated from the practice squad and is out.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is suspended two more games and will spend it rehabbing his ankle.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot), WR A.J. Brown (chest) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) remain on IR. Jones was designated to return and is worth watching this weekend. RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion) practiced all week and will play.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

TE Logan Thomas (knee) will miss the rest of the season on IR. RB J.D. McKissic (concussion) and WR Curtis Samuel (groin) are questionable this week. TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) made it back to a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.