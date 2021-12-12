Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 14 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Brandin Cooks, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Curtis Samuel

Afternoon games: RB Joe Mixon, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Deebo Samuel

Sunday night:

Monday night: RB Chase Edmonds

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, clear, SW winds 14 mph



Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Miles Boykin (finger) is doubtful again for Week 14 after he was limited all week.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (COVID-19), TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) and WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) have all been ruled out. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, but he’s off the report. QB Baker Mayfield (foot, shoulder) practiced all week.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, clear



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dan Arnold (knee) went on IR and could miss the rest of the season. RB James Robinson (heel, knee) made it back to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

Titans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) and WR A.J. Brown (chest) remain on IR. WR Julio Jones was activated and will play. RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion) practiced all week and will play, which could spell trouble for RB Dontrell Hilliard.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees, clear, 16 mph SSW winds



Raiders

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (leg) landed on IR and will likely miss the rest of the season. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is also out. RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) logged a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, clear, WNW winds 10 mph



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Alvin Kamara (knee) is set to return after a full practice Friday. QB Taysom Hill (finger) will join him on the field after he practiced all week. RB Mark Ingram and RB/WR Ty Montgomery will not play this week due to COVID-19.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Michael Carter (ankle) remains on IR. WR Corey Davis (abdomen) was placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season after surgery on a core muscle. RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) is also out. WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) didn’t practice all week and was put on Injured Reserve on Saturday. QB Zach Wilson (knee) practiced Friday, and he’s good to go.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, clear, WNW winds, 10 mph



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practiced all week and is good to go. RB Tony Pollard (foot) and WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) popped up on the report Wednesday with some missed practice time, but both are good to go.

Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (knee) will miss the rest of the season on IR. RB J.D. McKissic (concussion) and WR Curtis Samuel (groin) are questionable this week. TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) made it back to a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, clear



Falcons

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. TE Hayden Hurst was activated from IR.

Panthers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) will miss the rest of the season as he was placed on IR. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) remains on IR.

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Travis Homer (calf, hamstring) is out. RB Alex Collins (abdomen) and WR DK Metcalf (foot, illness) missed some practice time but will play. RB Adrian Peterson (back) will not be elevated from the practice squad and is out.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Danny Amendola (knee) was placed on IR after knee surgery. WR Brandin Cooks (back) was added to the injury report Friday with a back issue, and he’s questionable. RB David Johnson (illness, thigh) practiced all week and is good to go.

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has been ruled out again. RB Jamaal Williams (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 list and will not play. TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) is doubtful. QB Jared Goff (illness) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (hip) was limited all week and is questionable as a game-time decision. Third-string RB Mike Boone (illness) adds to the running back problem as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (leg) practiced all week and will play.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Kadarius Toney (oblique) will be out once again. WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and WR Kenny Golladay (ribs) are both questionable after they were limited Friday. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

Chargers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Keenan Allen is on the COVID list and will not play. WR Mike Williams was activated from the list Saturday after being deemed a close contact as an unvaccinated player. RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) managed a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, clear



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Trey Sermon (ankle) landed on IR. RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee) is also out. WR Deebo Samuel (groin) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and is questionable. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) is off the report and good to go.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (illness) and WR Tee Higgins (ankle) are both questionable this week. Mixon was idle all week, and Higgins was limited Thursday and Friday. QB Joe Burrow (finger, knee) got a full session in Friday and is good to go.

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, partly cloudy



Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Emmanuel Sanders (personal) was out of practice Friday and has been deemed day to day. Sanders was very close to the late Demaryius Thomas, who passed Thursday.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is suspended two more games and will spend it rehabbing his ankle.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy, SW wind 13 mph



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) and QB Andy Dalton (hand) are both doubtful. RB Damien Williams (calf) made it back to a full practice Friday and is poised to return. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), RB David Montgomery (shoulder, groin) and QB Justin Fields (ribs) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) was placed on IR. WR Davante Adams (hamstring), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) missed some practice time, but they’re good to go.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Rams

Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (toe) fully practiced the last two days and is off the report. RB Darrell Henderson (thigh, illness) was placed on the COVID list Saturday and will not play.

Cardinals

Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was designated to return from IR and began practicing this week. The team can wait until Monday to activate him, and he’ll be a game-time decision. TE Zach Ertz (shoulder) was limited Thursday but returned to a full session Saturday and isn’t on the report.