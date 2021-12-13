Sunday Snippets - Week 14

Taking a quick rundown of the Sunday NFL games with a fantasy perspective.

ATL 29, CAR 21

The Falcons took the lead in the second quarter with a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown and never looked back. Matt Ryan only passed for 190 yards and a touchdown to Hayden Hurst (1-3, TD). Russell Gage (4-64) and Kyle Pitts (5-61) were the top receivers, while Cordarrelle Patterson scored on his 16 runs for 58 yards but only turned in two catches for one yard. Mike Davis (11-44) added five receptions for 42 yards in a near-even split with Patterson. The 6-7 Falcons head to San Francisco this week.

The Panthers drew to within 17-14 in the third quarter, but the Falcons closed out the game. Cam Newton passed for 178 yards and ran for 47 yards and a touchdown but was replaced by P.J. Walker for part of the game, and he passed for 75 yards and one score to the surprising Robby Anderson (7-84, TD). DJ Moore ended with 84 yards on six catches but no other receiver gained more than 45 yards. Chuba Hubbard (10-33, TD) ran in a 17-yard touchdown and was never thrown a pass. The loss drops the Panthers to 5-8, and they head to Buffalo for Week 15.

BAL 22, CLE 24

This turned into much better of a game than expected when the Browns led 24-3 in the second quarter and the Ravens came roaring back just to fall short. Lamar Jackson left after only four passes with an ankle sprain and Tyler Huntley threw for 270 yards and a score to Mark Andrews (11-115, TD) while Rashod Bateman (7-103) enjoyed the change in quarterbacks. DeVonta Freeman ran for 64 yards on 13 rushes and added five catches for eight yards. Huntley also ran for 45 yards on six rushes and sparked better passing stats, so the Ravens can still compete if Jackson ends up missing any time. The 8-5 Ravens lose their second in a row and host the Packers for Week 15.

The Browns squeaked past even though their offense stopped scoring midway through the second quarter. The defense returned a fumble for a touchdown to help as well. Baker Mayfield threw for 190 yards and two scores between Jarvis Landry (5-41, TD) and Austin Hooper (5-30, TD), while Donovan Peoples-Jones (5-90) led the receivers. Nick Chubb ran for 59 yards on 17 carries but only gained six yards on three catches. Kareem Hunt left the game with an ankle injury after only four touches. The 7-6 Browns keep the AFC North interesting and host the Raiders this weekend.

SEA 33, HOU 13

The Seahawks scored 33 points on their weekend off and just to make their win over the Texans a little surreal, Rashaad Penny ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns as one of the top running backs on Sunday. That was more yardage than Penny had for the last two seasons combined. Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two scores between Tyler Lockett (5-142, TD) and Gerald Everett (2-15). DK Metcalf (4-43) had another disappointing afternoon but did catch a long touchdown that was called back. The offense was little more than Lockett and Penny, and that was more than enough to take down the woeful Texans. The Seahawks are 5-8 and play at the Rams this week.

The switch to Davis Mills didn’t result in a win, but he passed for 331 yards and a touchdown to Brevin Jordan (4-26, TD). Brandin Cooks (8-101) and Nico Collins (5-69) both perked up with Mills under center. Rex Burkhead totaled 66 yards with four receptions and 11 carries, while Royce Freeman caught six passes for 51 yards. The offense opened the scoring in the game but only managed two more field goals over the final 55 minutes of the game. The Texans fall to 2-11 and head to Jacksonville for a game that only fantasy football will watch.

LV 9, KC 48



The Chiefs had their way with the Raiders again. They led 35-0 before the Raiders managed a field goal. Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and two scores between Darrel Williams (3-31, TD) and, gasp, Josh Gordon (2-9, TD) for his first touchdown since Week 1 of 2019. But Tyreek Hill (4-76) and Travis Kelce (3-27) took a back seat in this beatdown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire gained 37 yards on ten catches and scored twice. Derrick Gore (9-66, TD) even scored during mop-up time. The win propels the Chiefs to 9-4 with a six-game winning streak and then head to play at the Chargers on Thursday night.

The Raiders had Josh Jacobs fumble on the first play and it was returned for a touchdown by the Chiefs’ defense. It never got any better. He ended with just 24 yards on nine carries but added five catches for 46 yards. Derek Carr passed for 263 yards and a touchdown to Hunter Renfrow (13-117, TD) while no other receiver gained more than 25 yards. Renfrow has evolved into the primary receiver for the Raiders, and there isn’t a No. 2 when Darren Waller is out. The Raiders drop to 6-7 and head to Cleveland for Week 15.

NO 30, NYJ 9

Nothing surprising here. Taysom Hill threw for 175 yards and no scores, with Nick Vannett (3-44) as the top receiver. The Saints, like literally every other team, beat the Jets with the run. Alvin Kamara gained 120 yards and a score on 27 carries and caught four passes for 25 yards. Taysom Hill rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on his 11 runs, including a 44-yard jaunt through the defense for the final score. The win sends the 6-7 Saints to Tampa Bay this week.

Zach Wilson was better than usual with 202 passing yards but he only completed 19-of-42 passes and there were no Jets’ touchdowns, only field goals. Braxton Berrios (6-52) was the top receiver while La’Mical Perrine (7-28) was the top rusher. With Elijah Mitchell and Michael Carter both out, the Jets offense cannot find any spark. The Jets fall to 3-10 and play at Miami this week.

JAC 0, TEN 20

The Jaguars lost their fifth straight and look no more competitive than when they started the season. James Robinson was held to only four yards on six carries but was the leading rusher. Trevor Lawrence threw for 221 yards and four interceptions with a hefty 35.5 QB rating. Marvin Jones (6-70) and Laquon Treadwell (4-68) were the top receivers. The good news is that the 2-11 Jaguars host the Texans this week, when all things are possible and points reappear on the scoreboard.

The Titans did nothing special in the win and none of the players had a notable performance. D’Onta Freeman only gained 47 yards on 13 carries but scored once. Ryan Tannehill passed for just 191 yards and his only score came on a five-yard run. Geoff Swaim (3-45) was the top receiver. That’s the problem with facing the Jaguars. When an opposing defense can handle them with ease, a lot of teams will coast to a win. At least the 9-4 Titans stopped their two-game losing streak and they travel to Pittsburgh for Week 15.

DAL 27, WAS 20

The Cowboys led 24-0 at halftime, and Washington made it a fight in the fourth quarter when they returned an interception for a score. They also got a rushing touchdown from Antonio Gibson Jonathan Williams (4-16, TD) in his first action for Washington. Antonio Gibson only gained 36 yards on ten carries and added two catches for just five yards. They lost Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin in the process and the top receivers were Cam Sims (3-69, TD) and Adam Humphries (4-34). Washington struggled in the first half and then improved on defense for the second half. They end their four-game winning streak and fall to 6-7 while traveling to Philadelphia this week.

The Cowboys held on to win the game but scored just one offensive touchdown. Dak Prescott passed for 211 yards and one score with two interceptions, including the pick-six. CeeDee Lamb (7-61), Michael Gallup (5-60), and Amari Cooper (5-51, TD) shared the receptions without making much of a difference. Ezekiel Elliott only ran for 45 yards on 12 rushes with a knee that continued to bother him. With Tony Pollard out, Corey Clement (13-44) took on a larger role until Washington drew closer and Elliott re-entered the game at the end to salt it away. The 9-4 Cowboys play at the Giants this week.

DET 10, DEN 38

Another matchup that went according to expectations. The Lions were already without D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. They opted to not use Jermar Jefferson and instead call up practice squadder Craig Reynolds (11-83) who added two catches for 16 yards. Godwin Igwebuike (8-25) was far less effective than Reynolds. Jared Goff passed for 215 yards and one score to Kalif Raymond (4-31, TD). Amon-Ra St. Brown (8-73) led the receivers but the Lions offense was little more than Reynolds who sent everyone consulting their game programs (and likely was not in it). The 1-11-1 Lions host the Cardinals this week.

The Broncos’ backfield was plenty enough to win this game. Melvin Gordon (24-111, 2 TD) took the lead despite missing last week with a hip injury and being questionable entering this game. Javonte Williams (15-73, TD) saw fewer rushers but added a second touchdown on a ten-yard catch. Teddy Bridgewater threw for just 179 yards and Noah Fant was the top receiver with just four catches for 51 yards. The 7-6 Broncos remain at home and host the Bengals.

NYG 21, LAC 37

The game was never in doubt and the Chargers led 37-7 until the final four minutes. Mike Glennon started and threw for 191 yards and two scores between Saquon Barkley (3-31, TD) and Elijah Penny (1-3, TD). Kyle Rudolph was the top receiver with 66 yards on two catches. It is telling that the Giants trailed badly throughout and completed passes to twelve different receivers. And yet, the top three were tight ends or running backs and the best wideout was Sterling Shepard with just two catches for 27 yards. Barkley ran for 64 yards on 16 rushes but Deontae Booker also gained 56 yards on eight carries. The 4-9 Giants host the Cowboys this week.

Justin Herbert threw for 275 yards and three scores between Jalen Guyton (3-87, TD). Josh Palmer (5-66, TD), and Jared Cook (2-8, TD). Keenan Allen was out, but Mike Williams (6-61) didn’t have the expected higher production. Austin Ekeler ran for 67 yards on 12 carries with one score, but left the game with an injured ankle. The Chargers dominated this game and won without much contribution from the top receivers or running back. They rise to 8-5 and host the Chiefs on Thursday night.

SF 26, CIN 23 OT

The 49ers led 20-6 entering the fourth quarter but the Bengals battled back and sent the game into overtime. The Bengals kicked a field goal on their first possession but the 49ers continued to throw to George Kittle (13-151, TD) and won with a 12-yard scoring strike to Brandon Aiyuk (6-62, TD). Jimmy Garoppolo ended with 296 passing yards and the two scores. Deebo Samuel was active and ran for 37 yards on eight carries for one score but only caught one pass for 22 yards. Jeff Wilson (13-56) was the primary rusher. The Bengals almost won this but just had no answer for Kittle. The 7-6 49ers crawl above .500 and host the Falcons.

Joe Burrow got hot in the second half and ended with 348 yards and two scores – both to Ja’Marr Chase (5-77, 2 TD) while Tee Higgins ended with 114 yards on five catches. Joe Mixon ran for 58 yards on 18 carries and added two catches for 10 yards but the Bengals were playing from behind for most of the game and relied on the passing offense. Chase caught both scores in the fourth quarter including the 32-yard touchdown that tied the game with 1:19 left to play. The 7-6 Bengals lose their second game in a row and play in Denver for Week 15.

CHI 30, GB 45

What’s not to love about an NFC North matchup with 75 total points? Justin Fields looked better when he passed for 224 yards and two scores, plus rushed for 74 yards on nine runs. He also lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, but it was a step forward. Damiere Byrd (2-76, TD) caught a 54-yard touchdown and Jakeem Grant (1-46, TD) also scored on a deep strike. Those two passes accounted for both scores and over half of the passing yardage. Darnell Mooney was held to only one catch for 19 yards. David Montgomery ran for 42 yards with just ten carries but added six catches for 39 yards. The Bears slip to 4-9 and host the Vikings.

Green Bay trailed 27-21 at the half, but it was all-Packers in the second half when they outscored the Bears 24-3. Aaron Rodgers passed for 341 yards and four scores between Davante Adams (10-121, 2 TD), Allen Lazard (6-75, TD) and Aaron Jones (3-30, TD), who also rushed for 35 yards on five runs with a second touchdown. AJ Dillon gained 71 yards on 15 carries but they still let Jones take the three-yard touchdown plunge. The 10-3 Packers wait to see if the 10-2 Cardinals win on Monday night and then head to Baltimore for Week 15.

The Game-o-the-Week

BUF 27, TB 33 OT

This was definitely the best game of the weekend with plenty of fantasy implications. The Bills fell behind 27-10 in the fourth quarter when they posted 17 straight points in the final nine minutes to tie. They reached the Bucs 15-yard line but three downs couldn’t score and they kicked a 25-yard field goal to send it into overtime. The Bills won the coin toss but went three and out. The Bucs started on their own 10-yard line and needed just three plays to score on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman on his only catch in the game.

Josh Allen passed for 308 yards and two scores, plus was the leading rusher with 109 yards and one score on 12 rushes. Devin Singletary (4-52) and Matt Breida (3-12) offered minimal help though Singletary also caught six passes for 37 yards. Stefon Diggs (7-74) and Cole Beasley (9-64) were the leading receivers though Dawson Knox (7-60, TD) and Gabriel Davis (5-43, TD) caught the scores. The Bills – and mostly just Allen – mounted a great comeback and came close to scoring a touchdown at the end of regulation that would have won the game outright but had to settle for a field goal which meant giving Brady and company one more chance too many. The 7-5 Bills host the Panthers on Sunday.

Tom Brady ended with 363 yards and two scores that checked all the right boxes. Chris Godwin (10-105), Mike Evans (6-91, TD), and Rob Gronkowski (5-62) were the leading receivers. Leonard Fournette ran for 113 yards on 19 rushes and one score, plus added four catches for 19 yards. Brady even ran in a touchdown. The Buccaneers are 6-0 at home so far and all of the top players showed up in the box score. The 10-3 Bucs host the Saints for Week 15.