Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 15

For many leagues, the fantasy playoffs are upon us. Whether you snagged one of the top seeds and have a bye this week, or you’re still charging to the end of the season in a roto league, let’s nail those IDP gems on waivers.

Defensive Linemen

DE Greg Gaines, Los Angeles Rams

Gaines is a bit of an unknown as a fourth-round pick from 2019. As of three weeks ago, he had just 1.5 sacks and 28 tackles on the year. He came alive in the last three games with 16 tackles and two sacks. He has the Seahawks, Vikings and Ravens to pad that sack total.

DE Dre’Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

The 2019 third-round pick has come on strong the last few weeks with 5.5 sacks in the last six games. He has been ablaze the last two games with seven tackles, three sacks and a pass defense. He has a favorable schedule to continue terrorizing pockets the last three weeks of the season.

Linebackers

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots

The only thing that kept Bentley out of this piece last week was the bye the Pats had. Over the last four games, he had 25 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. Bentley has had peaks and valleys, but he’s peaking at the right time.

LB Josh Woods, Detroit Lions

Thirteen tackles will certainly get your attention. That’s what Woods posted last week as an injury replacement. He had eight total tackles in Week 13, and he should be scooped up for depth or to block another leaguemate if that earned him more PT.

Defensive Backs

SS Elijah Riley, New York Jets

The 23-year-old from Army first emerged two weeks ago with even tackles and a sack. He followed that up with 10 tackles last week in what looks like a spot he can use for an audition for a role for next year.

CB Bashaud Breeland, Minnesota Vikings

The 29-year-old veteran has been a beast the last two weeks. He has 17 tackles, a forced fumble, an INT and two pass defenses. His final three games are against the Bears, Rams and Packers as the Vikings try to stay in the hunt.