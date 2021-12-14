The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 161

USA Today Sports

December 14, 2021

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a too early top-12 WRs and TEs for the 2022 season, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

