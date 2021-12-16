NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 15

The Huddle staff makes its weekly NFL game picks every Thursday.

NFL picks are provided for straight up (moneyline) and against the spread (ATS) NFL pick pools.

Each week’s spread picks are graded by the line as of when the person entered their picks. This will create situations in which a movement of the line can result in two participants having the correct pick but with different teams chosen during an individual game.



NFL Week 15 picks: Moneyline & Against the spread

Season-to-date results: Moneyline

Season-to-date results: Against the spread

NFL all-time picks leaderboard: Moneyline



Straight Up DMD SG KP HS CC CJB HCG 2020 Record 161-94-1 161-94-1 165-90-1 164-91-1 174-81-1 166-89-1 172-83-1 2019 Record 162-93-1 156-99-1 161-94-1 161-94-1 164-91-1 157-98-1 163-92-1 2018 Record 167-87-2 158-96-2 179-75-2 153-101-2 165-89-2 157-97-2 n/a 2017 Record 168-88 161-95 171-85 165-91 180-76 160-96 n/a 2016 Record 157-97-2 149-105-2 156-98-2 152-102-2 156-98-2 139-115-2 n/a 2015 Record 154-102 137-119 156-100 155-101 165-91 n/a n/a 2014 Record 166-89-1 158-97-1 164-91-1 163-92-1 177-78-1 n/a n/a 2013 Record 163-92-1 160-95-1 170-85-1 153-102-1 n/a n/a n/a Accuracy entering 2021 63.4% 60.5% 64.6% 61.8% 65.9% 60.9% 65.4%

NFL all-time picks leaderboard: Against the spread



Against the Spread DMD SG KP HS CC CJB HCG 2020 Record 118-138 122-134 123-133 129-127 130-126 143-113 130-126 2019 Record 121-135 133-123 133-123 139-117 121-135 137-119 139-117 2018 Record 132-124 131-125 145-111 133-123 132-124 130-126 n/a 2017 Record 129-127 136-120 135-121 132-124 136-120 131-125 n/a 2016 Record 110-146 125-131 127-129 124-132 132-124 127-129 n/a 2015 Record 125-131 121-135 126-130 123-133 141-115 n/a n/a 2014 Record 122-134 124-132 143-113 132-124 123-133 n/a n/a 2013 Record 115-136-5 119-132-5 117-134-5 117-134-5 n/a n/a n/a Accuracy entering 2021 50.8% 52.8% 54.8% 53.8% 51.1% 52.2% 52.5%

DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CJB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green

