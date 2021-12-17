DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 15

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals



$7,900 DRAFTKINGS

$8,800 FANDUEL

With Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Justin Herbert off the main slate, and several quarterbacks dealing with injuries or bad matchups, the last elite man standing is Kyler Murray. Elite fantasy quarterbacks can throw two interceptions and zero touchdowns and still somehow score 22.4 DraftKings points. That’s what Kyler did last week, and 22 points is basically his floor for fantasy production. He has averaged 24.4 points per game and gets to face off against one the league’s worst defenses. He will be without at least one of his weapons in DeAndre Hopkins, but he still has enough around him in this matchup through the air and his legs to be the top-scoring quarterback in Week 15. He will be my cash-game quarterback, and I will be rostering him in tournaments as well.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles



$6,600 DRAFTKINGS

$7,800 FANDUEL

Similar to the reason I mentioned above with Murray, Hurts is a lite version with similar skill sets. Hurts has averaged 22.5 DraftKings points per game and has been super consistent all year due to his rushing upside. Hurts has 695 rushing yards on the season with eight touchdowns. Now he gets a home matchup versus the Washington Football Team, who rank 32nd against opposing quarterbacks and 30th in passing yards allowed. Presuming his ankle sprain is not and issue, I don’t mind dropping down to Hurts in cash to save the $1,000, and he opens up some nice salary for tournaments as well.

Running Backs

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

$7,800 DRAFTKINGS

$8,800 FANDUEL

This is subject to change with so many running backs questionable, so make sure you check the news throughout the weekend. But Najee Harris is the No. 1 projected point-scorer, leading all running backs. In his rookie season Harris came in and solidified the lead role through all 14 weeks and that won’t change this week versus the Titans. The volume is there and so is the floor. I know this Titans defense is good on paper, but securing 15 points with 25-plus-point upside is tough to find on this slate. I will be sliding down to value plays if some of the questionable other backs are confirmed out, thus opening up big, unpublished values.

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

$5,800 DRAFTKINGS

$6,800 FANDUEL

One of the names that is leaning toward being out is Darrell Henderson with the Rams severely short-handed offensively due to COVID-19. A lot of my plays will be coming from the Rams, because the touch and target shares will be gobbled up by the remaining players with Michel being one of them. This matchup is as juicy as it gets, and Michel has proved to be valuable with Henderson on the bench. He is coming off back-to-back 20-attempt games, which leads me to believe that the Rams trust the ball in his hands more than anyone else. If Henderson is in I will be off Michel as I believe it will be closer to a 50/50 share. But if Henderson is out, give me the matchup against the 31st-ranked defense at defending the running back.

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

$9,000 DRAFTKINGS

$9,000 FANDUEL

It’s been Kupp week almost every week this year, but this week he is a 100 percent lock in my lineups. The dude is averaging 27.6 points and now will be trotting out there without Robert Woods and likely no Odell Beckham. All the targets should be rolling through Kupp, which sets his floor at 10 catches and 100 yards. Kupp is having one of the best seasons ever as a wide receiver, and Seattle has zero chance of stopping him in Week 15. Lock up Kupp and get different in other spots is my best suggestion.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

$7,500 DRAFTKINGS

$7,200 FANDUEL

In any lineup I don’t play Harris, I will be loading up on Johnson. I just don’t see a way Johnson doesn’t get to 20 points. I’m not one for narratives, but after the consistent stunts Claypool pulls, I think Ben Roethlisberger and the organization are ready to move on. That means more targets for Johnson, and I see a big day coming. I prefer taking the upside of Johnson than the potential safety Najee brings, so I will be investing a ton into the WR this weekend. The Titans rank 31st against opposing wide receivers, so expect a big day for Diontae in Week 15.

Tight ends

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

$7,500 DRAFTKINGS

$7,800 FANDUEL

Kittle is proving all the haters wrong. The man has made a surge since Week 9 and has reclaimed his title of the Chairman of Tight End University. If the box score trend continues, we can see another 37- to 42-point game out of Kittle this week against the weak defense of the Falcons. Kittle had a nine-reception, 181-yard game followed by a 13-catch, 151-yard game in back-to-back weeks. The Atlanta Falcons are getting gashed from all angles, and as long the Falcons can keep this game competitive, we should see another big day this Sunday.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

$4,000 DRAFTKINGS

$5,200 FANDUEL

The Rams will be missing skilled players across the field due to injuries and COVID-19. Similar to what we saw last week when we loaded up on Los Angeles Chargers, the same strategy will bear fruit this week. After Kupp and Van Jefferson (who is more of a field stretcher), Higbee should be the second-most targeted player on the field come Sunday. The matchup is good, the price is right, and the targets will be there. As much as I like Kittle, most of my lineups will have Higbee in order to take advantage of the price saving and thus allowing me to pay up at other skill positions.