Fantasy football injury report: Week 15

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Allen Robinson, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Darrell Henderson, WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Tyler Lockett, WR Elijah Moore, WR Sterling Shepard, RB Chase Edmonds, RB James Conner, TE Zach Ertz, QB Lamar Jackson, WR D.J. Moore, RB Tony Pollard, RB Jamaal Williams, RB Javonte Williams, RB Leonard Fournette, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Terry McLaurin

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is likely out for the rest of the regular season after knee surgery. RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) is expected to return from IR this week. RB James Conner (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable but expected to play. TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable for Week 15.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. TE Hayden Hurst (illness) missed some practice time this week, but he’s good to go.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was out of practice all week and will be a game-time decision/questionable. WR Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable. WR Miles Boykin (finger) and WR Sammy Watkins (knee) practiced Friday and are off the report.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (foot) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) will miss the rest of the season as he was placed on IR. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was designated to return from IR, but he’s not expected to play. WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable.

CHICAGO BEARS – Monday night

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) hasn’t practiced yet this week. RB David Montgomery (illness), WR Jakeem Grant (illness) and TE Cole Kmet (illness) made it back to practice Thursday. and QB Justin Fields (ribs) practiced Thursday and Friday. WR Allen Robinson is on the COVID list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and QB Joe Burrow (finger) practiced Friday and are good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Monday night

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle, COVID) and WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) remain out in Week 15. TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) has been limited in practice and ruled questionable. WR Jarvis Landry, QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum and TE Austin Hooper are on the COVID list.

DALLAS COWBOYS

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practiced all week and is good to go. RB Tony Pollard (foot) was limited most of the week and is questionable.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Melvin Gordon (hip, thumb) and RB Javonte Williams (knee) are both questionable. They were limited all week. WR Tim Patrick (hand) practiced all week and is off the report.

DETROIT LIONS

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has been ruled out again. RB Jamaal Williams (illness) was out while on the COVID-19 list last week, and there hasn’t been any update to his status. WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) was limited all week and is questionable.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) is on IR. RB Aaron Jones (knee, illness) and QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed some practice time, but they’ll play. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) was limited all week and is questionable.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Danny Amendola (knee) was placed on IR after knee surgery. RB Rex Burkhead (hip, quadriceps) was limited Friday and is questionable.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Saturday night

TE Jack Doyle (ankle) made it back to a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Dan Arnold (knee) went on IR and could miss the rest of the season. RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) is out as well RB James Robinson (heel, knee) made it back to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Played Thursday

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Monday night

RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) landed on IR and will likely miss the rest of the season. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is also out.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Played Thursday

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Tuesday night

RB Darrell Henderson, WR Odell Beckham Jr. and CB Jalen Ramsey are on the COVID list.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay are on the COVID list. RB Myles Gaskin and RB Salvon Ahmed just came off Friday and are in line to play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Monday night

RB Alexander Mattison and WR Dede Westbrook are on the COVID list. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) has yet to practice and is in danger of missing the game. RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) has fully practiced so far and should play.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Saturday night

RB Damien Harris (hamstring) has been limited all week but is off the report. RB Brandon Bolden (knee) has been, too, and he is questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Taysom Hill (finger) practiced all week and will play.

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Daniel Jones (neck) is out once again. WR Kadarius Toney and WR John Ross are on the COVID list. WR Sterling Shepard (calf) was limited Friday and is questionable. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Michael Carter (ankle) remains on IR. WR Corey Davis (abdomen) was placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season after surgery on a core muscle. WR Elijah Moore is on the COVID list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Tuesday night

RB Jordan Howard (knee), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced Friday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced Friday and will play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Trey Sermon (ankle) is on IR. RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee) is also out. TE George Kittle (knee) made it back for a full practice Friday and is good to go.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Tuesday night

RB Alex Collins and WR Tyler Lockett are on the COVID list. RB Travis Homer (hamstring) and WR DK Metcalf (foot, back) practiced Friday.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is suspended one more game and will spend it rehabbing his ankle. RB Giovani Bernard (hip) will spend the rest of the season on IR. RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable. He’s expected to play.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) and WR A.J. Brown (chest) remain on IR.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – Tuesday night

TE Logan Thomas (knee) will miss the rest of the season on IR. QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen and WR Cam Sims are on the COVID list. RB J.D. McKissic (concussion) and WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) haven’t practiced yet. WR Terry McLaurin (concussion) was limited Friday.