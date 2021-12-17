Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 15.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Dec. 17, at 9:11 p.m. ET)

NFL Odds: Week 15



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Saturday, Dec. 18 8:15 PM New England Patriots Indianapolis Colts +2.5 -2.5 45.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM Dallas Cowboys New York Giants -11.5 +11.5 44.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM Tennessee Titans Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 -1.5 43.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers Buffalo Bills -11.5 +11.5 44.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions -11.5 +11.5 47.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars +4.5 -4.5 39.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM New York Jets Miami Dolphins +8.5 -8.5 40.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 4:05 PM Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos +3.5 -3.5 43.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 4:05 PM Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers +9.5 -9.5 46.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 4:25 PM Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens -6.5 +6.5 43.5 Sunday, Dec. 19 8:20 PM New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers +11.5 -11.5 45.5 Monday, Dec. 20 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns +1.5 -1.5 41.5 Monday, Dec. 20 8:15 PM Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears -5.5 +5.5 44.5 Tuesday, Dec. 21 7:00 PM Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams +5.5 -5.5 45.5 Tuesday, Dec. 21 7:00 PM Washington Football Team Philadelphia Eagles +7.5 -7.5 43.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

