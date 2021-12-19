Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 15 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Sterling Shepard, RB James Conner, TE Zach Ertz, WR D.J. Moore, RB Tony Pollard, RB Jamaal Williams

Afternoon games: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Javonte Williams

Sunday night: RB Leonard Fournette

Monday night: WR Jarvis Landry, WR Allen Robinson

Tuesday night: WR Tyler Lockett, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Terry McLaurin

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 28 degrees, mostly cloudy



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) will miss the rest of the season as he was placed on IR. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was designated to return from IR, but he’s not expected to play. WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable.

bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (foot) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful.

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) was placed on IR, while RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was activated from said injury list. RB James Conner (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable but expected to play. TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable for Week 15.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has been ruled out again. RB Jamaal Williams (illness) was out while on the COVID-19 list last week, and he’s not going to play again. WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) was limited all week and is questionable.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, humid, partly cloudy



Jets

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Michael Carter (ankle) and TE Tyler Kroft (chest) were activated Saturday from IR. WR Corey Davis (abdomen) was placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season after surgery on a core muscle. WR Elijah Moore is on the COVID list but also has a quad injury that would keep him out regardless.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay are on the COVID list and will not play. RB Myles Gaskin and RB Salvon Ahmed just came off Friday and are in line to play.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, partly cloudy, NNW winds 14 mph



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practiced all week and is good to go. RB Tony Pollard (foot) was limited most of the week and is questionable.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Daniel Jones (neck) is out once again. WR Kadarius Toney and WR John Ross are on the COVID list and won’t go. WR Sterling Shepard (calf) was limited Friday and is questionable. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, mostly cloudy



Titans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) and WR A.J. Brown (chest) remain on IR.

Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced Friday and will play.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, mostly cloudy



Texans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Danny Amendola (knee) was placed on IR after knee surgery. RB Rex Burkhead (hip, quadriceps) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Jaguars

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Dan Arnold (knee) went on IR and could miss the rest of the season. RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) is out as well. RB James Robinson (heel, knee) made it back to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and QB Joe Burrow (finger) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (hip, thumb) and RB Javonte Williams (knee) are both questionable. They were limited all week. WR Tim Patrick (hand) practiced all week and is off the report.

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, partly cloudy



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. TE Hayden Hurst (illness) missed some practice time this week, but he’s good to go.

49ers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Trey Sermon (ankle) is on IR. RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee) also is out. TE George Kittle (knee) made it back for a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees, clear, NNW wind 12 mph



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) is on IR. RB Aaron Jones (knee, illness) and QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed some practice time, but they’ll play. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) was limited all week and is questionable.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was out of practice all week and will be a game-time decision. WR Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable. WR Miles Boykin (finger) practiced Friday and is off the report. He may be needed as WR Sammy Watkins (knee, illness) was placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday and won’t play.

Sunday Night Football

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Taysom Hill (finger) practiced all week and will play. TE Adam Trautman (knee) is expected to be activated from IR.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is suspended one more game and will spend it rehabbing his ankle. RB Giovani Bernard (hip) will spend the rest of the season on IR. RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable. He’s expected to play. WR Breshad Perriman was placed on the COVID list and will not play.

Monday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (5:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, clear SSW wind 12 mph



Raiders



Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) landed on IR and will likely miss the rest of the season. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is also out.

Browns

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (ankle, COVID) and WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) remain out in Week 15. TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) has been limited in practice and ruled questionable. WR Jarvis Landry, QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum and TE Austin Hooper are on the COVID list and could be activated Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, clear



Vikings



Lineup notes: RB Alexander Mattison and WR Dede Westbrook are on the COVID list and could be activated Sunday. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) has yet to practice and is in danger of missing the game. RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) has fully practiced so far and should play.

Bears

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) hasn’t practiced yet this week. RB David Montgomery (illness), WR Jakeem Grant (illness) and TE Cole Kmet (illness) made it back to practice Thursday. and QB Justin Fields (ribs) practiced Thursday and Friday. WR Allen Robinson is on the COVID list and could be activated Sunday.

Tuesday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (7:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, mostly cloudy (open-air dome)



Seahawks

Lineup notes: RB Alex Collins and WR Tyler Lockett are on the COVID list and may be activated no later than Monday afternoon. RB Travis Homer (hamstring) and WR DK Metcalf (foot, back) practiced Friday.

Rams

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson and WR Odell Beckham Jr. were activated Saturday from the COVID-19 list, but CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee remain on the list and may be activated no later than Monday afternoon.

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (7:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, partly cloudy



Football Teams

Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (knee) will miss the rest of the season on IR. QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen and WR Cam Sims are on the COVID list and may be activated no later than Monday afternoon. RB J.D. McKissic (neck) and WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) haven’t practiced yet. McKissic exchanged a concussion for a neck injury. WR Terry McLaurin (concussion) was limited Friday but fully practiced Saturday.

Eagles

Lineup notes: RB Jordan Howard (knee), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced Friday and Saturday.