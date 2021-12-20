Sunday Snippets - Week 15

Sunday of Week 15 is in the books, but there are still two Monday games and two Tuesday games.

CAR 14, BUF 31

The Panthers went with Cam Newton for the entire game, and he threw for 156 yards and one score, plus ran for a team-high 71 yards and a second touchdown on 15 rushes. DJ Moore (6-48) was the only receiver with more than 30 yards. Chuba Hubbard (8-40) only caught one pass for one yard, while Ameer Abdullah only gained seven rushing yards but scored on his four catches for 48 yards. The Panthers trailed throughout but Newton only completed 18 of 38 passes. They fall to 5-9 and host the Buccaneers this week.

Josh Allen only ran for 24 yards on three runs but threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel Davis had a career-best day when he caught five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns while no other receiver gained more than 38 yards, including Stefon Diggs (4-35, TD). Dawson Knox ended with 38 yards on four catches. Devin Singletary took the heavy workload with 22 rushes for 86 yards and one score. The outcome was never in doubt and the 8-6 Bills stopped a two-game losing streak just in time to head to New England for their second meeting of the season.

ARI 12, DET 30

It’s no surprise that the Cardinals were sluggish at first after losing an important game to the Rams. But coughing up 30 points to the Lions and never scoring a touchdown until 56 minutes into the game was a shock. Kyler Murray passed for 257 yards and one score but only rushed for three yards on four runs. Christian Kirk (9-94, TD) and Zach Ertz (6-74) were the top receivers, while Chase Edmonds (6-53) was the top rusher. James Conner (8-39) was less effective as a runner but gained 31 yards on two receptions. It was a classic trap game that drops the Cardinals to 10-4 and out of the top spot in the NFC. They host the Colts for Week 16.

The Lions notched that second win on the year, taking advantage of a listless Cardinal defense. Jared Goff passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns that included Amon-Ra St. Brown (8-90, TD) and Josh Reynolds (6-68, TD) as the only receivers with more than 20 yards. Craig Reynolds again surprised with 26 rushes for 112 yards as he replaced D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams for the second game. It was a treat for the hometown fans and the 2-11-1 Lions currently fall to the No. 2 slot in the NFL draft. The Lions play at the Raiders this week.

HOU 30, JAC 16

Losing HC Urban Meyers didn’t do much to help the beleaguered Jaguars other than James Robinson (18-75, TD) was allowed to play and he gained 13 yards on three catches. Trevor Lawrence still only passed for 210 yards and no scores but had no turnovers – it’s something. James O’Shaughnessy (4-60) and Laquon Treadwell (6-57) were the top receivers. On the plus side, they came into possession of the No. 1 draft pick in April with the Lions winning their game. But the No. 1 draft pick of this season doesn’t have the receivers he needs to succeed. The 2-12 Jaguars head to New York to play the Jets on Sunday.

The Texans didn’t do anything special to win other than starting Davis Mill who passed for 209 yards and two scores with one interception. But Brandin Cooks (7-102, 2 TD) was the only receiver with more than 43 yards or two receptions. The standard three-man rotation in the backfield was ineffective as usual, with Rex Burkhead (16-41) as the top rusher. The positive here is that Cooks is the only fantasy starter on the team and he had his best fantasy performance of the season. The 3-11 Texans host the Chargers for Week 16.

NYJ 24, MIA 31

The Jets led 10-0 in the second quarter but it went downhill from there. Their only score in the second half was from an interception return. Zach Wilson only threw for 170 yards and no score but ran in a touchdown on his four rushes for 12 yards. Jamison Crowder (5-40) and Ryan Griffin (2-39) were the top receivers. Michael Carter returned from injured reserve but only gained 18 yards on eight rushes. Tevin Coleman (8-50) was more effective but the running backs combined for just one catch for one yard. The loss drops the Jets to 3-11 and they host the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Dolphins owned the second half other than giving up the pick-six. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 196 yards and two scores with two interceptions. DeVante Parker (4-68, TD) and Isaiah Ford (3-51) were the top receivers and Mike Gesicki managed five catches for 43 yards. Myles Gaskin (10-54) was back from the COVID list but the Fins still relied more on Duke Johnson (22-107, 2 TD), who turned in a career-best performance (because he played against the Jets). The win propels the Dolphins to 7-7 and they travel to New Orleans for Week 16.

DAL 21, NYG 6

The Cowboys may not look nearly as good as they were earlier this year, but they are still much better than the Giants have ever been this season. Dak Prescott passed for 217 yards and one score to Dalton Schultz (8-67, TD) while CeeDee Lamb (6-50) was the only other receiver with more than 32 yards. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 52 yards and one score on 16 carries plus added 20 yards on three catches. Tony Pollard was active and ran for 74 yards on 12 carries. The Cowboys were not very sharp but were good enough to handle the G-Men. They rise to 10-4 and host Washington this week.

The Giants to record a touchdown. Mike Glennon passed for 99 yards and three interceptions before giving way to Jake Fromm who only passed for 82 yards. Saquon Barkley (15-50) didn’t do much as a rusher but added four catches for 24 yards. Kenny Golladay (3-53) was the top receiver thanks to a 36-yard catch but no other receivers gained more than 33 yards or scored. Losing three interceptions and one Barkley fumble killed any chance of being competitive in this matchup. The 4-10 Giants head to Philadelphia for Week 16.

TEN 13, PIT 19

Yet another defensive matchup with minimal points. The Titans only passed for 153 yards and no scores with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (4-32) as the top receiver and Julio Jones left with, ‘sigh‘, a hamstring injury before catching a pass. The passing offense contains no difference-makers in the passing game and cannot catch up once they fall behind. D’Onta Foreman (22-108) was the lone bright spot as a rusher and Dontrell Hilliard (9-49) helped. But the Titans led 13-3 at the half and then never scored again. They fall to 9-5 and host the 49ers this weekend.

The Steelers were no better on offense and their only touchdown was a one-yard plunge by Ben Roethlisberger who passed for just 148 yards. Diontae Johnson (5-38) and Pat Freiermuth (4-37) were the top receivers though the rookie tight end left injured. Najee Harris only gained 18 yards on 12 rushes and caught two passes for eight yards in one of his worst performances of the season. The win lifts the Steelers to 7-6-1

CIN 15, DEN 10

Another low-scoring matchup with minimal fantasy impact. Joe Burrow passed for 157 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Boyd (5-96, TD) while Ja’Marr Chase was held to just one catch for four yards. Boyd was the only receiver with more than 23 yards. Joe Mixon ran for 58 yards on 17 carries but only caught a two-yard pass. Their biggest plus was that they didn’t lose the ball and connected on the 56-yard touchdown strike to Boyd. Mixon’s ankle injury is the biggest development coming out of this game. The Bengals rise to 8-6 and host the Ravens this week.

Teddy Bridgewater left the game with a head/neck injury and went to the hospital. Drew Lock finished the game and threw a 25-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick but the most effective receivers were the two tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam (3-58) and Noah Fant (5-57). Javonte Williams (15-72) added four catches for nine yards as a receiver while Melvin Gordon (15-53) only caught one pass for eight yards. The loss drops the Broncos to 7-7 and they travel top Las Vegas for Week 16.

ATL 13, SF 31

The only surprise for the Falcons was Russell Gage catching eight passes for 91 yards and a score. Matt Ryan only threw for 236 yards and that one touchdown and Kyle Pitts (4-77) was the next best receiver. Cordarrelle Patterson was limited to only 18 rushing yards on 11 carries and two catches for five yards for his worst performance of the season. The Falcons were tied 10-10 in the second quarter but only managed one more third-quarter field goal through the rest of the game. The Falcons fall to 6-8 and host the Lions this weekend.

The passing stats were lower this week thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo only throwing 23 passes for 18 catches and 235 yards. Jauan Jennings (3-28, TD) caught the only passing score but George Kittle (6-93) and Deebo Samuel (4-60) were the top receivers. Samuel also ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on his six rushes. Jeff Wilson rushed for 110 yards and a score on his 21 carries as the busiest 49er. Even Kyle Juszczyk ran in a touchdown on his only carry. The 49ers cruised to this win and rise to 8-6. They play at the Titans in Week 16.

NO 9, TB 0

What?

The Over/Under was 47 points. The Buccaneers were favored by 11 points. It turned into the lowest-scoring game in the NFL this season. The Buccaneers saw Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, and Chris Evans leave the game which left no one to cover besides Rob Gronkowski. That was not lost on the Saints since Gronk was thrown a team-high 11 targets but only caught two for 29 yards. Tom Brady passed for 214 yards and one interception and lost a fumble. Ronald Jones ran for 63 yards on eight carries but the offense struggled even before losing every notable offensive star besides Brady. The Saints always match up well with the Buccaneers, but this was the first time they won at the Bucs without Drew Brees. The loss drops the Buccaneers to 10-4 and ruins a chance to stay up with the Packers in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. The Bucs play in Carolina this week.

The Saints were limited to three field goals. Taysom Hill passed for 154 yards and ran for 33 yards on 11 rushes. Alvin Kamara was held to 18 rush yards on 11 runs and just two catches for 13 yards. The only Saints’ player with any notable stats was Marquez Callaway with 112 yards on six catches. No other receiver gained more than 17 yards. The Saints won thanks to playing great defense against a talent-stripped Bucs team, and they had no turnovers. It was devoid of expected fantasy points but also oddly entertaining.

The Game-o-the-Week

GB 31, BAL 30

Apparently, going for two points after a final-minute touchdown is plenty gutsy and impressive, but it also left the Ravens with their second such loss. Tyler Huntley was the best fantasy quarterback for Week 16 with 215 passing yards and two scores, plus 73 rushing yards on 13 runs and two more touchdowns. Mark Andrews (10-136, 2 TD) continues to be hot as the sun in recent weeks and Marquise Brown (10-43) was the only other receiver with more than 13 yards. Devonta Freeman was held to only 22 yards on six rushes and only caught one short pass. Huntley gave the Packers about all they could handle and even brought the team back from 31-17 midway through the fourth quarter to a chance to kick an extra point and enter overtime. If they go for two points at the end of yet another game, it’s no longer gutsy and impressive. The Ravens drop to 8-6 with their third straight loss and head to Cincinnati for another very big game.

The Packers thought they had this won but finally managed to kill the two-point conversion and hung on to win. Aaron Rodgers threw for 268 yards and three scores with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5-98, TD) and Davante Adams (6-44, TD) as the top receivers. Aaron Jones (13-58) added a touchdown on his two receptions for 12 yards. AJ Dillon (7-22, TD) played a smaller role here but scored once and added a 13-yard catch. The win keeps the Buccaneers atop the NFC with an 11-3 record and host the Browns this weekend.