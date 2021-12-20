The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 162

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, Festivus, grievances and Steve’s Christmas Coal team, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice 5hr ago
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 16 free-agent forecast
Week 16 waiver wire targets to help you advance to the championship round.
Game Analysis 22hr ago
Sunday Snippets - Week 15
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 22hr ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 15
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15
Week 15 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 3d ago
NFL Player Prop Bet Payday: Week 15
Five prop bets for Week 15 that should turn a profit.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 15
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 15 sports betting and DFS action.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 15
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 15.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
UPDATED -- Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 15
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 15 DFS fantasy football
NFL player prop bets 4d ago
PLAY for FREE: The Huddle's Prop Bet Challenge - Week 15
Take part in TheHuddle’s free Week 15 player prop game; answer eight questions + tie breaker correctly for your shot at winning a gift (…)
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago
Six points with David Dorey
Friday’s quick look at six fantasy items to know