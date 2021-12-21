Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 16

What a wild, crazy Week 15 we experienced. The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on rosters, and we have to keep rolling with the punches in fantasy. Here are this week’s gems to add from the waiver wire.

Defensive Linemen

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

He missed 10 games to injury and hasn’t set the world ablaze, but there are promising signs. Lawrence had his first sack of the year two weeks ago. He followed up with five tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense last week. He has Washington, Arizona and Philadelphia left on the schedule to terrorize their pockets.

DE Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

After missing a month of action, Hicks returned with a bang in Week 15. He had five tackles and two sacks. He’ll have the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings are remaining on the schedule, and those O-line situations leave a lot of leaks for opposing pass rushers.

Linebackers

LB Garret Wallow, Houston Texans

Wallow saw more action in Week 15 after the defense was hit hard by COVID-19. The fifth-round rookie responded with 11 tackles and a sack. With the team going nowhere this season, they have every reason to keep him in there to see what he can do.

LB Lorenzo Carter, New York Giants

Carter has seen a boost in playing time lately, and it’s showing in the stat sheet. In just over 60 percent of the defensive snaps the last two weeks, he has eight tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense. He’s more of a deep-league option, but we could be seeing the beginning of a peak.

Defensive Backs

SS Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers

Edmunds had a season-high 10 tackles against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. He doesn’t do much beyond the tackle column, but he could be busy against the Kansas City Chiefs over the middle of the field next week. He’s a potential flex play there.

CB Dane Jackson, Buffalo Bills

The second-year man has made a name for himself the last couple of weeks. He was thrust into action in Week 13, and he has posted 19 tackles and four pass defenses in the last three. Teams clearly have thrown his way not believing in the seventh-round pick. Maybe it’s time to start.