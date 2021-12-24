Fantasy football injury report: Week 16

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 16 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Lamar Jackson, RB James Conner, QB Tyler Huntley, RB Damien Harris, RB David Johnson, WR Adam Thielen, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel

COVID-19 Reserve (with a chance to play)

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET activation deadline: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Allen Robinson, QB Jared Goff

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET activation deadline: TE Adam Trautman

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Saturday night

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is likely out for the rest of the regular season after knee surgery. RB James Conner (heel) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision. TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) was limited all week but is off the report.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. WR Tajae Sharpe (foot) is doubtful.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was out of practice all week and will be a game-time decision/questionable. WR Sammy Watkins (illness) is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and his status is unknown. QB Tyler Huntley (illness) missed practice Friday and is questionable.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Gabriel Davis (illness) and WR Cole Beasley (illness) are out for Week 16 on the COVID list. QB Josh Allen (foot) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is expected back this week.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) is expected to return to the field in a rotation with QB Cam Newton. WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Allen Robinson (COVID-19) is unlikely to play but still could be activated, and WR Jakeem Grant (concussion) is out for Week 16. WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) practiced Friday but is still questionable. QB Justin Fields (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable, but he will be the emergency quarterback behind Nick Foles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (ankle) and QB Joe Burrow (finger) practiced Friday and are good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Saturday night

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle, COVID-19) is out again. WR Jarvis Landry and QB Baker Mayfield came off the COVID list Friday and are expected to play. DE Myles Garrett (groin) is questionable. TE Austin Hooper was activated from the COVID reserve, and TE David Njoku (knee) was limited but doesn’t have an injury tag.

DALLAS COWBOYS

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) had full practices and are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is out. RB Melvin Gordon (hip, thumb), WR Courtland Sutton (wrist) and RB Javonte Williams (knee) are off the report after practicing Friday.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Jared Goff (COVID-19) likely is out. RB Jamaal Williams (illness) came off the COVID list and should be ready to go. WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) and RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) are questionable and were limited all week.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Saturday night

WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) is on IR. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling did not clear the COVID protocols. RB Aaron Jones (knee) and QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Danny Amendola (knee) was placed on IR after knee surgery. WR Brandin Cooks (illness) is iffy this weekend on the COVID list. RB David Johnson (quadriceps) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. WR Chris Conley (knee) is good to go.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Saturday night

No injuries of note.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) will miss the rest of the season on IR. WR Laviska Shenault went on the COVID list Friday and is likely out. TE Dan Arnold (knee) was designated to return and could be back this week. RB James Robinson (knee) is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Tyreek Hill (illness) and TE Travis Kelce (illness) are on the COVID list, and their statuses will be known by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) will likely miss the rest of the season on IR. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is doubtful for Week 16. WR Zay Jones (toe) was limited this week, but he’s off the report. RB Josh Jacobs (illness) is good to go as well.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Donald Parham (concussion) is out. RB Austin Ekeler (illness) is unlikely to play due to COVID-19 but has until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to clear. S Derwin James (hamstring) is questionable.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee came off the COVID list Friday and appears ready to go.



MIAMI DOLPHINS – Monday night

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) practiced Friday and should be ready.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (illness) is out for Week 16 on the COVID list. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. QB Kirk Cousins (ribs) practiced Friday and is good to go.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (COVID-19) and WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) are out for Week 16. RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and RB Brandon Bolden (knee) have the typical “limited all week” and “questionable” tag. Harris is a true game-time decision.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Monday night

QB Taysom Hill (illness) and QB Trevor Siemian (illness) will likely miss the Week 16 game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they have until 4 p.m. ET Sunday before it’s official.

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Sterling Shepard (calf) are done for the season on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (oblique) was limited Friday and is questionable RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were limited all week, but they’ll play.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (abdomen) and WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) are on IR. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is doubtful.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Jordan Howard (knee) and QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go. RB Miles Sanders (quadriceps) didn’t practice Friday, but he doesn’t have an injury designation. Still, keep an eye on him.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) also is out. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced Friday and will play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Played Thursday

RB Trey Sermon (ankle) is on IR but was designated to return.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Alex Collins (abdomen) and QB Russell Wilson (ankle) are nicked up a bit, but they’re off the report. WR Tyler Lockett was activated from the COVID list and will play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Giovani Bernard (hip) and WR Chris Godwin (knee) will spend the rest of the season on IR. RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) went on IR but could return for the playoffs. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is out. WR Antonio Brown (ankle) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Played Thursday

RB Derrick Henry (foot) remains on IR but could return for Week 18.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

TE Logan Thomas (knee) and RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the rest of the season on IR. QB Taylor Heinicke came off the COVID list and will go. RB Antonio Gibson (toe) and WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are questionable.