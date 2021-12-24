Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 16

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 16.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Dec. 24, at 8:41 p.m. ET)

NFL Odds: Week 16



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Saturday, Dec. 25 4:30 PM Cleveland Browns Green Bay Packers +7.5 -7.5 46.5 Saturday, Dec. 25 8:15 PM Indianapolis Colts Arizona Cardinals +2.5 -2.5 48.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM Buffalo Bills New England Patriots +2.5 -2.5 43.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers -9.5 +9.5 42.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets +2.5 -2.5 41.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans -10.5 +10.5 45.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals +4.5 -4.5 44.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles +10.5 -10.5 40.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Atlanta Falcons +6.5 -6.5 42.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings -3.5 +3.5 48.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 4:05 PM Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks +6.5 -6.5 41.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders +0.5 -0.5 41.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs +7.5 -7.5 44.5 Sunday, Dec. 26 8:20 PM Washington Football Team Dallas Cowboys +9.5 -9.5 46.5 Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM Miami Dolphins New Orleans Saints -2.5 +2.5 37.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

