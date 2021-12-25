NFL Player Prop Bet Payday: Week 16

With COVID once again impacting teams in a significant way and gutting teams in unimaginable numbers, it’s becoming difficult to find prop bets to go with because everything could change tomorrow – a lot of first-time starting QBs these days.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Dec;. 24 at 11:45 p.m. ET)

The Njoku Is On You

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku has talent but has never shown it consistently. His Over/Under is obscenely low (18.5 receiving yards at -116 Over, -111 Under). On the road against the Green Bay Packers, where they will likely be behind, it wouldn’t shock anyone to see the Browns pass 35 times or more. If two of them end up in Njoku’s hands, he hits the Over. Take the Over (-116).

Captain Kirk

Since DeAndre Hopkins have been on the shelf, both Christian Kirk and A.J. Green have been asked to step up their games, Kirk has a modest Over/Under (58.5 receiving yards at -114 for both). Indianapolis Colts CB Xavier Rhodes ends up on a lot of highlight films – chasing down somebody who burned him for 40 yards. Kirk will have one of those catches. It’s getting the other 19 that will have you waiting to go the pay window. Take the Over (-114).

Beg, Burrow or Steal

We get it that the Baltimore Ravens are allergic to going to overtime and would prefer to lose in regulation. That works for me since I’m not a huge of the Over/Under for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (269.5 yards at -114 for both). The Ravens’ badly depleted secondary is still find ways to send games potentially to overtime, because they don’t allow huge numbers. If Joe Mixon gets 20 carries, this number becomes extremely difficult to hit. Take the Under (-114).

Staff Infection

The Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is no strangers to the Minnesota Vikings. He has a very robust Over/Under number he has to back up (281.5 passing yards at -114 for both). He’s more than capable of doing that, but, in his last 10 games against the Vikings, he has only done it twice. The Rams are a much different team, but a lot of things have to go right to hit a number like that against a team that could be imploded if it doesn’t make the playoffs. He will need to throw 35 or more times to hit this number. I just don’t think he will need to throw that often in this game. Take the Under (-114).

Silence of the Lamb?

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is being given a pedestrian Over/Under against Washington (64.5 receiving yards at -114 for both). He has become the “screen guy” who catches the ball at the line of scrimmage, but he’s also the guy who can take it to the house any time he gets his hands on the ball. I like to bet on those guys. Take the Over (-114).

