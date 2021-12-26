Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 16 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB D’Andre Swift, RB Damien Harris, WR D.J. Moore

Afternoon games: TE Travis Kelce

Sunday night: RB Antonio Gibson

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jared Goff (COVID-19) remains on the list and will not play. RB Jamaal Williams (illness) came off the COVID list and should be ready to go. WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) and RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) are questionable and were limited all week. Swift is a game-time decision.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. WR Tajae Sharpe (foot) is doubtful.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, partly cloudy



Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not make the trip and is out. QB Tyler Huntley (illness) was put on the COVID list and won’t play, so QB Josh Johnson gets the start. WR Sammy Watkins (illness) was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will be out there.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (ankle) and QB Joe Burrow (finger) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Rams

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Tyler Higbee came off the COVID list Friday and appears ready to go. RB Cam Akers (Achilles) was activated from IR and could play a small role.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (illness) is out for Week 16 on the COVID list. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. QB Kirk Cousins (ribs) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, partly cloudy, NW winds 10 mph



Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Gabriel Davis (illness) and WR Cole Beasley (illness) are out for Week 16 on the COVID list. QB Josh Allen (foot) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is expected back this week and wasn’t on the injury report.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (COVID-19) and WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) are out for Week 16. RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and RB Brandon Bolden (knee) have the typical “limited all week” and “questionable” tag. Harris is a true game-time decision. WR Kendrick Bourne (illness) was activated from the COVID reserve and will play.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, clear, NW winds 11 mph



Jaguars



Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) will miss the rest of the season on IR. WR Laviska Shenault went on the COVID list Friday and is out. TE Dan Arnold (knee) was designated to return and could be back this week. RB James Robinson (knee) is good to go.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (abdomen) and WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) are on IR. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is doubtful.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, partly cloudy, NW winds 10 mph



Giants

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Sterling Shepard (calf) are done for the season on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (oblique) was limited Friday and is questionable RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were limited all week, but they’ll play.

Eagles

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Jordan Howard (knee) and QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go. RB Miles Sanders (quadriceps) didn’t practice Friday, but he doesn’t have an injury designation. Still, keep an eye on him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Giovani Bernard (hip) and WR Chris Godwin (knee) will spend the rest of the season on IR. RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) went on IR but could return for the playoffs. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is out. WR Antonio Brown (ankle) was limited all week, but he’ll play. RB Le’Veon Bell was signed this week to the active roster.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) is expected to return to the field in a rotation with QB Cam Newton. WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, mostly cloudy, S winds 11 mph (retractable-roof dome)



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Donald Parham (concussion) was put on IR Saturday. RB Austin Ekeler (illness) again tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday and will not play. RBs Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to split the workload. WR Mike Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play. S Derwin James (hamstring) is questionable.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Danny Amendola (knee) was placed on IR after knee surgery. WR Brandin Cooks (illness) was not activated from the COVID list. RB David Johnson (quadriceps) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. WR Chris Conley (knee) is good to go.

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 26 degrees, overcast



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Robinson (COVID-19) was not activated, and WR Jakeem Grant (concussion) is out for Week 16. WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) practiced Friday but is still questionable. QB Justin Fields (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable, but he will be the emergency quarterback behind Nick Foles.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Alex Collins (abdomen) and QB Russell Wilson (ankle) are nicked up a bit, but they’re off the report. WR Tyler Lockett was activated from the COVID list and will play.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, overcast, SSE winds 18 mph



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) also is out. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced Friday and will play.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (illness) was activated from the COVID list Saturday and will play. TE Travis Kelce (illness) also was activated, but he didn’t actually clear the protocol by testing negative, so the team is hopeful he can be cleared in the morning. This one will go to the wire, which is unfortunately after the early slate kicks off, so there may be some guesswork at play.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Broncos

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is out. RB Melvin Gordon (hip, thumb), WR Courtland Sutton (wrist) and RB Javonte Williams (knee) are off the report after practicing Friday.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) will likely miss the rest of the season on IR. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is doubtful for Week 16. WR Zay Jones (toe) was limited this week, but he’s off the report. RB Josh Jacobs (illness) is good to go as well.

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, partly cloudy, S winds 15 mph (retractable-roof dome)



Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (knee) and RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the rest of the season on IR. QB Taylor Heinicke came off the COVID list and will go. RB Antonio Gibson (toe) and WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are questionable. Gibson is a game-time call.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) had full practices and are good to go.

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Dolphins

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) practiced Friday and should be ready.

Saints

Lineup notes: QB Taysom Hill (illness) and QB Trevor Siemian (illness) will likely miss the Week 16 game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they have until 4 p.m. ET Sunday for activation. If they’re vaccinated and able to clear Monday, either could play, but all signs point to rookie fourth-round QB Ian Book starting.