Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 17 free-agent forecast

Fantasy football waiver wire recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated. FAAB $ amounts are based on a $100 budget.

Check back for any updates throughout Monday and Tuesday as more injury news becomes available.

Bye weeks: none

Fantasy football waiver wire targets

Priority free agents

1) RB Derrick Gore, Kansas City Chiefs: The shoulder/collarbone injury suffered by Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 16 could cost him time. If so, Gore will see a large role in the backfield split with Darrel Williams. The latter is universally owned, which makes Gore a natural pivot if you’ve made it to the championship week with a decimated backfield. He posted games of 16.9 and 13.4 PPR points, respectively, in Weeks 14 and 16. The Chiefs didn’t send a play his direction in Week 15. Sunday, Gore rushed 12 times and caught all three targets, generating 104 yards of offense vs. Pittsburgh. In the three contests in which he has touched the ball at least 10 times, Gore has managed to get into double-digit PPR land. In Week 17, KC heads to Cincy, which is a neutral matchup for RBs on the year and offers a hint of upside for a cheap TD. The regular-season finale has the Denver Broncos hosting the Chiefs, but that one is a decidedly poor matchup for the 27-year-old.

Availability: 98%

FAAB: $38-40

2) RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles: Running back Miles Sanders suffered a fractured hand bone in in Week 16 and left the stadium in a soft cast. Monday we learned he will not play at Washington in Week 17. RB Jordan Howard left in Week 16 with a stinger. He’s day to day. Rookie back Kenneth Gainwell has fallen out of favor, seeing only a pair of targets in the past two weeks. That leave’s the versatile Scott to see the primary share of touches. Dallas closes out the year for the Eagles, and while it’s hardly a running back-friendly opponent, there’s hope for some aerial returns in that one.

Availability: 81%

FAAB: $32-34

3) RB Dare Ogunbowale, Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars lost running back James Robinson for the remainder of the year after he partially tore his left Achilles tendon Sunday. Ogunbowale rushed 17 times for 57 yards and a score vs. the New York Jets last weekend, and he snared half of his four targets for 15 yards. He’ll be the next man up without Robinson and Carlos Hyde. Jacksonville heads to New England this week, and while the Patriots have given up a few big games to the position, O-Gun is just a shot in the dark for a TD plunge. New England has allowed enough work to backs through the air to consider him a low-end play in PPR. The Jaguars face Indianapolis in Week 18 for gamers who’ll play out the remainder of the season.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: $30-32

One-week plays

WR Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons: With Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley on the COVID-19 list, McKenzie erupted vs. the New England Patriots in Week 16 to the tune of 11-125-1 on 12 targets. We know the Bills love throwing to the slot, and McKenzie can play both inside and out. We also know Davis will miss Week 17, but Beasley has a chance to return based on the timing of his positive test results. Even if he does, McKenzie’s flexibility and big-play nature will put him on the radar vs. a Falcons team that has given up 208 grabs to WRs in 2021, which is the sixth most. Toss in a defense that has surrendered 18 TDs to the position in 15 games, coupled with the constant doubles sent toward Stefon Diggs, and McKenzie has a legit chance of standing out once again.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: $14-15

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: A deep-league flier, Albert O is a low-volume TD gamble in Week 17. The Broncos face a Chargers defense tight ends have had their way with in 2021. In 15 games, LA has allowed a dozen touchdowns to the position at a rate of once every 6.67 catches, and no team has been worse in that regard. The Chargers have allowed only 11 fewer yards than Indy for the most in the league. Okwuegbunam’s odds improve if Teddy Bridgewater returns from a concussion, and something in the area of 5-40-1 would be his ceiling.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: $1-2

PK Randy Bullock, Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins: The veteran has attempted seven field goals in the last three weeks, making six with two in each of those games. He hasn’t exactly been a wealth of fantasy points this year, so there’s considerable risk here. Entering Monday Night Football vs. the New Orleans Saints, Miami has allowed the eighth-most field goal tries in 2021, and from Weeks 11-15, the Dolphins yielded two-plus attempts in three of the five games. The two sides match up well with Tennessee’s offense showing signs of life last week as Miami’s defense has stiffened in the last two months after giving up ridiculous numbers to the position in the first half of the season.

Availability: 75%

FAAB: $1-2

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST at Washington Football Team: COVID-19 can flip the script in a hurry, and Washington has had its share of issues with it in recent weeks. A bigger issue has been quarterback play, especially Taylor Heinicke’s regression the last two games. He was absent vs. Philly in Week 15 but posted just 18 completions on 47 attempts (38.3 percent) vs. Dallas in consecutive appearances,. In those outings, he threw three picks vs. two TDs and amassed a measly 245 total passing yards. While Heinicke is not a lock will finish Week 17 despite drawing the start, per Ron Rivera, backup Kyle Allen isn’t a much better option. The Eagles have registered at least two sacks in three straight, averaging a takeaway per game in that time. This is a poor week for defensive matchups, and Philly is widely owned, but it doesn’t hurt to take a peek.

Availability: 29%

FAAB: $3-4

Eligible-to-return tracker

The following fantasy-relevant players are eligible to return from the Reserve/Injured list and could be on waivers, but inclusion below doesn’t guarantee coming back in the upcoming week. The date when the player was placed on IR is in parentheses.