Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 17

It’s championship week for most fantasy football leagues and the second-to-last week of the long grind for others. Let’s see what kind of gems we can pluck from the waiver wire in Week 17.

Defensive Linemen

DE Carlos Dunlap, Seattle Seahawks

The 32-year-old former Pro Bowler has reignited the last couple of weeks. He has sacks in three of four games, and he has five sacks in the last two weeks. Dunlap put up nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense in the two slates as well as he is looking to get a new contract in the offseason.

DE William Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gholston opened up for 2.5 sacks in Week 16 to double his yearly output. The 30-year-old has made his case to replace the injured LB Shaq Barrett (knee) off the edge. He has a tasty matchup against the New York Jets this week to add to it.

Linebackers

LB Jonas Griffith, Denver Broncos

If his nine tackles in Week 15 didn’t catch your attention, his 13 total stops last week should have. Griffith is an undrafted rookie who has taken his chance and run with it. Pick him up for depth in most formats.

LB Markus Bailey, Cincinnati Bengals

The second-year man is another unknown looking to become known. The former seventh-rounder had eight total tackles in Week 16 after he made a splash in Week 15. He had five tackles, a half-sack and a pass defense. He’ll chase around the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns in the last two games.

Defensive Backs

SS Jeremy Reaves, Washington Football Team

The South Alabama product has emerged onto the scene in the last two weeks with 22 tackles in the last two games. It’s pretty hard to find 10-tackle players at this point in the season, and you should rush to the wire to add him at least as depth.

FS Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers

The 2019 first-round pick has been slow to develop, but after he picked off his second pass of the season last week – now may be the time. He averaged seven tackles the last two weeks to pad his roster viability even more. Savage has the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions the last two weeks.