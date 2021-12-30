DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 17

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



$7,800 DRAFTKINGS

$8,500 FANDUEL

It took all the way to 2022 to put some respect back on his name, but the public once again believes in Mahomes and the Chiefs. It is shocking to say this out loud, but he is still good at football. Throughout all the ups and downs of the season, Mahomes has still averaged 23.1 points per game. Now, he faces off against an offense that can put up a lot of points as well. I have a feeling the public will choose Joe Burrow over Mahomes because of last week and the cheaper price tag, but I will take Mahomes all day. At this point of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals defense has more weaknesses than the Chiefs, and I will take the upside here with Mahomes. I believe we see ceiling games from everyone involved in this game, so don’t be hesitant to game stack Mahomes with some pass catchers from both sides on Sunday.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

$4,800 DRAFTKINGS

$6,400 FANDUEL

Lance is more of a DraftKings-only play for me due to his value price tag when compared to FanDuel. We saw it last week with Josh Johnson that you don’t need much to hit value when you carry a $4,800 price tag. In two substantive appearances earlier this season versus tougher opponents than what he’s facing on Sunday, he racked up 15.6 and 20.4 points, which would be a great floor for Sunday. Lance provides running upside and the matchup versus Houston is a good one. Due to the fact that the 49ers are coming off a tough loss in a must-win, and their defense has been scored on, I think we see an aggressive game plan for a full four quarters from Lance and the coaching staff. There are some studs to pay up for this week, so use Lance as your free square on DraftKings.

Running Backs

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$6,300 DRAFTKINGS

$7,000 FANDUEL

Boy, was I scared when I saw Ke’Shawn Vaughn score the first touchdown for Tampa Bay last week. But Jones followed it up with a touchdown of his own with 20 carries for 65 yards in a somewhat tough matchup against a stingy Carolina Panthers defense. This week should be all systems go with Jones as he faces off against the worst run defense in the league in the New York Jets. This is a great spot for him as the Jets are allowing 141 yards rushing per game, and the game script should lean heavy in his favor. I expect a breakout performance in this one, and I’m predicting a 100-plus-yard game with two touchdowns, so play Jones in both cash games and tournaments.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

$6,600 DRAFTKINGS

$7,400 FANDUEL

The rule to not draft New England running backs in season-long and DFS was broken this year with the emergence of Harris. He won at least one person a million dollars I noticed last week with his three-touchdown performance versus Buffalo. While I can’t expect that again, I still see massive upside at his price in a matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are just bad, and the Patriots really don’t need to expose Mac Jones to much passing as they can literally run for four quarters straight and win this game with ease. Harris is a touchdown machine, so I expect his floor to be around 60 yards and one touchdown with my goal being to double both stat categories on Sunday.

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

$9,500 DRAFTKINGS

$10,200 FANDUEL

Cooper needs 231 yards and 18 catches to break single-season receiving records, and while I don’t see it happening this week, I also wouldn’t be surprised in the very least. Kupp has been an unstoppable force this year, and what he has done is truly remarkable. They say don’t look at the box scores when doing your research, but I simply can’t resist. He is on autopilot and is the Christian McCaffrey of recent years where matchups and price tags truly don’t matter. Take your 25-35 points and simply get different at a different spot. If you want other motivation than his track record and possible record-breaking incentive, you can also toss in the matchup against the worst-ranked passing defense in the league. If you still want to fade him, please go look at what Burrow and the Bengals did to the Ravens last week. Enough said … play Cooper Kupp!

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$6,100 DRAFTKINGS

$8,500 FANDUEL

While Cooper will be motivated by breaking records, Brown will receive $333,000 if he eclipses each of these stat lines: He needs 11 more receptions, 281 more yards, and two more touchdowns to make a cool $999,000. The 11 receptions are a lock and could happen this week. The yards and touchdowns will come down to how generous his friend Tom Brady is. Brown went for 10 receptions and 101 yards in his first game back and would have gone for more but the game was over quickly as the Bucs blew out the Panthers 32-6. The Jets defense is not terrible, but they will be scored on. As long as Brown (ankle) is healthy (non-participant on Thursday), I like his chances for a repeat performance and some touchdowns to help him reach his bonuses.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

$7,300 DRAFTKINGS

$8,200 FANDUEL

Kelce, as mentioned above with Mahomes, is still good at football. After a couple of rough weeks, he came back with a vengeance in Week 15 with a 10-catch, 191-yard, two-touchdown walk-off performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce sat last week on the COVID list but has been activated. The Bengals have real trouble defending the tight end (check Mark Andrews’ box score from last week) and defending the pass in general as they rank 29th in the league. One of the great parts about this matchup is that the Bengals can trade punches as their offense is also one of the best in the league. With no running game from the Chiefs, and an over that keeps pushing higher (currently at 51), I want stacks in this game. I think the highest-scoring pairing will be a Mahomes/Kelce stack.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

$5,100 DRAFTKINGS

$5,800 FANDUEL

Goedert has quietly turned around his season with two great performances in his last three games. Goedert has become Jalen Hurts’ most trusted receiver alongside DeVonta Smith, and a matchup versus Washington should be a nice landing spot for him to post another strong game. Washington has been getting gashed through the air all season, allowing the 30th-most passing yards per game at 269. In a Week 15 matchup versus Washington, he caught seven balls for 135 yards, and I would love to lock that stat line in again this Sunday.