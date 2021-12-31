Fantasy football injury report: Week 17

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 17 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB James Conner, WR Emmanuel Sanders, RB Mark Ingram, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Cam Akers, WR Marquise Brown, QB Lamar Jackson, RB Jordan Howard, WR Antonio Brown, WR Mike Evans, RB Kareem Hunt

COVID-19 watch list: RB David Johnson, QB Carson Wentz, TE Dan Arnold, WR Julio Jones, TE Darren Waller, RB Antonio Gibson

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is likely out for the rest of the regular season after knee surgery. RB James Conner (heel) was limited all week and is questionable. He should play. TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) and RB Chase Edmonds (back) practiced Friday and are good to go.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. WR Tajae Sharpe and TE Hayden Hurst are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with unknown statuses.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Marquise Brown (illness), WR Devin Duvernay (ankle) and QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) are questionable. Jackson and Brown didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. Duvernay got a full practice Friday.

BUFFALO BILLS

RB Devin Singletary (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is questionable after being limited Thursday and Friday.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries affecting fantasy.

CHICAGO BEARS

QB Justin Fields (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. QB Andy Dalton (groin), WR Marquise Goodwin (illness), WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) and WR Jakeem Grant (concussion) all will be available. Dalton is expected to start.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Auden Tate is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. QB Joe Burrow (finger) practiced Friday and is good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Monday night

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) is one to monitor after he was limited Friday. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) should be fine. DE Myles Garrett (groin) has been limited and may be questionable.

DALLAS COWBOYS

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) had full practices Friday and are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is out. WR Tim Patrick is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is unlikely to play. WR Jerry Jeudy went on the COVID reserve and will not play. RB Melvin Gordon (hip, thumb), WR Courtland Sutton (illness) and RB Javonte Williams (knee) are questionable. Sutton didn’t practice Friday, but the other two were limited. QB Drew Lock (ankle) practiced all week and is good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Jared Goff (knee) is doubtful. WR Josh Reynolds is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he’s trending toward playing. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 17. He practiced fully all week and has no designation.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) is on IR but could return for the postseason. TE Marcedes Lewis is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. RB Aaron Jones (knee) and QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB David Johnson is iffy on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Chris Conley (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Carson Wentz is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he could clear protocols Sunday. TE Jack Doyle (knee, ankle) is questionable but made it back to a full practice Friday.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) will miss the rest of the season on IR. TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip) is also out. TE Dan Arnold went on the COVID list with an unknown status.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) is questionable after not practicing all week.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) will miss the rest of the season on IR. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is on the COVID list, and his status is unknown. QB Derek Carr (ribs), RB Josh Jacobs (ribs) and TE Foster Moreau (abdomen) practiced Friday and are good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Donald Parham (concussion) is on IR. TE Jared Cook was placed on the COVID list and will not play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Darrell Henderson (knee) will finish the regular season on IR. RB Cam Akers (Achilles) got a full practice in Friday but remains questionable.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) practiced Friday and should be ready.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) will miss the rest of the season. QB Kirk Cousins will miss the Week 17 game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. QB Sean Mannion is expected to clear COVID protocols and start. TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring) and RB Dalvin Cook (illness) are off the report after practicing Friday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) is out for Week 17. RB Damien Harris (hamstring) WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh) have the questionable tag as they were limited all week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Mark Ingram (knee) and WR Ty Montgomery (back) are questionable. Ingram was limited all week, and Montgomery was idle. QB Taysom Hill (finger) practiced and is good to go.

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Sterling Shepard (calf) are done for the season on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) and WR John Ross (knee) are also out. WR Darius Slayton will likely miss Week 17 on the COVID list. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were limited all week, but they’ll play.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (abdomen) remains on IR. WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) is also out. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is doubtful after not practicing all week. RB Tevin Coleman is likely out after he was put on the COVID list Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (hand) is out with a broken hand. RB Jordan Howard (neck) is questionable and a game-time decision due to a stinger. QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday night

TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced Friday and should be good.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Trey Sermon (ankle) is on IR but was designated to return. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) is doubtful. RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Alex Collins (abdomen) is questionable and didn’t practice Friday. WR DK Metcalf (foot) missed some practice time, but he’s good to go.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) went on IR but could return for the playoffs. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable after a limited practice Friday. WR Antonio Brown (ankle) will be a game-time decision after suffering a setback with his ankle. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) remains on IR but could return for Week 18. WR Julio Jones is iffy on the Reserve/COVID list. WR A.J. Brown (calf) practiced Friday and will play.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

TE Logan Thomas (knee) and RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the rest of the season on IR. RB Antonio Gibson is also likely out due to COVID-19. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable. QB Taylor Heinicke (knee) is good to go.