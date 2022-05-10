Welcome to TheHuddle.com’s 2022 fantasy football draft guide, loaded with the fantasy football player cheat sheets and rankings, projected statistics, analysis and fantasy football sleeper information you need to dominate your fantasy football league this season.
As we enter the 26th year of creating champions, our fantasy football cheat sheets and projections, along with a variety of other staple pieces will be updated until the start of the regular season to give you the most comprehensive and timely information you need to win your fantasy football league.
Note: Premium content, including rankings, sleepers, and much more, will be live on June 1.
2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit
Customized fantasy football cheat sheets
|Ranked Using Your myHUDDLE Default Scoring
|Ranked Using Standard Scoring
|Ranked Using Points Per Reception (PPR) Scoring
|Ranked Using TD-Only Scoring
Fantasy football player rankings & projected stats
|Quarterbacks
|Defensive linemen
|Running backs
|Linebackers
|Wide receivers
|Defensive backs
|Tight ends
|Mixed IDP rankings
|Kickers
|Team defenses
Fantasy football cheat sheets: Top 200, auction and dynasty preseason rankings
|Top 200 Overall
|Auction 12-team
|Top 200 PPR
|Auction 10-team
|Top 200 QB-heavy
|Dynasty
Fantasy football sleepers, undervalued and busts
- Coming June 1
Fantasy football team previews
AFC: East | North | South | West
NFC: East | North | South | West
Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Series
Passing | Rushing | Receiving
Fantasy Football Schedule Swings Series
Passing swings | Rushing swings | Receiving swings
Fantasy Football Consistency Series
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends
Better Than Average Fantasy Football Player Series
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends
Expert Fantasy Football League Draft Results
- May mock draft review (coming soon)
10-team, PPR | 12-team, PPR | 12-team, Auction | 12-team, Superflex | 14-team, PPR | 12-team IDP
Fantasy football player spotlights
- Coming soon
Fantasy football draft prep series
- How to win your best-ball league
- Tips to consistently draft a fantasy champion
- Top 12 mistakes to avoid
Fantasy football podcast
- Returns in August