Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 17

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 17 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Emmanuel Sanders (inactive), WR Jakobi Meyers (active), RB Cam Akers (inactive), WR Marquise Brown (active), QB Lamar Jackson (inactive), RB Jordan Howard (active), WR Antonio Brown (active), WR Mike Evans (active)

Afternoon games: RB James Conner, WR Courtland Sutton, RB Mark Ingram

Sunday night:

Monday night: RB Kareem Hunt

Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 25 degrees, foggy



Falcons

Inactives: QB Matt Barkley, DB Fabian Moreau, QB Feleipe Franks, OG Josh Andrews and DT Tyeler Davison



Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health. WR Tajae Sharpe and TE Hayden Hurst are out while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bills

Inactives: RB Matt Breida, OT Bobby Hart, TE Tommy Sweeney, WR Emmanuel Sanders, DE Carlos Basham Jr. and DL Vernon Butler



Lineup notes: RB Devin Singletary (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is out as WRs Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis return from the COVID list.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 22 degrees, mostly cloudy, NW winds 14 mph



Giants

Inactives: WR Collin Johnson, WR Kadarius Toney, LB Oshane Ximines, C Billy Price and WR John Ross



Lineup notes: QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Sterling Shepard (calf) are done for the season on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) and WR John Ross (knee) are also out. WR Darius Slayton will miss Week 17 on the COVID list. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were limited all week, but they’ll play.

Bears

Inactives: OT Elijah Wilkinson, TE J.P. Holtz, OG Lachavious Simmons, CB Duke Shelley and QB Justin Fields



Lineup notes: QB Justin Fields (ankle) was limited all week and won’t play. QB Andy Dalton (groin), WR Marquise Goodwin (illness), WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) and WR Jakeem Grant (concussion) all will be available. Dalton is will start. WR Allen Robinson was activated from the COVID list.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, overcast, NNW winds 10 mph



Chiefs

Inactives: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, QB Shane Buechele, CB DeAndre Baker, OG Kyle Long and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire



Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was downgraded to out Saturday.

Bengals

Inactives: RB Trayveon Williams, LB Germaine Pratt, DE Cameron Sample, QB Jake Browning, DT Tyler Shelvin, CB Jalen Davis and OT D’Ante Smith



Lineup notes: QB Joe Burrow (finger) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, overcast, NNW winds 10 mph



Dolphins

Inactives: TE Hunter Long, DE Darius Hodge, RB Salvon Ahmed, CB Trill Williams, LB Vince Biegel and C Cameron Tom



Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) practiced Friday and should be ready.

Titans

Inactives: CB Greg Mabin, DT Larrell Murchison, LB Derick Roberson and CB Chris Jones



Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) remains on IR but could return for Week 18. WR Julio Jones will remain on the Reserve/COVID list. WR A.J. Brown (calf) practiced Friday and will play.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 29 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)



Raiders



Inactives: CB Amik Robertson, DL Johnathan Hankins, CB Jordan Brown, LB Justin March and OT Jackson Barton



Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) will miss the rest of the season on IR. TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is on the COVID list and won’t play. QB Derek Carr (ribs), RB Josh Jacobs (ribs) and TE Foster Moreau (abdomen) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Colts

Inactives: SS Andrew Sendejo, RB Marlon Mack, LB Ben Banogu, WR Mike Strachan, QB Brett Hundley, OT Eric Fisher and OG Will Fries



Lineup notes: QB Carson Wentz cleared the COVID protocols and will play. TE Jack Doyle (knee, ankle) is questionable but made it back to a full practice Friday. He’s active. LT Eric Fisher is out.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, drizzle



Jaguars

Inactives: LB Dakota Allen, RB Mekhi Sargent, CB Nevin Lawson and TE James O’Shaughnessy



Lineup notes: TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip) is out. TE Dan Arnold went on the COVID list and also won’t play. WR Laviska Shenault was activated from COVID reserve.

Patriots

Inactives: CB Shaun Wade, TE Devin Asiasi, QB Jarrett Stidham, DB Joejuan Williams, WR N’Keal Harry, WR Nelson Agholor and RB J.J. Taylor



Lineup notes: WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) is out for Week 17. RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh) have the questionable tag as they were limited all week. Both will play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, overcast



Buccaneers

Inactives: LB Shaquil Barrett, WR Justin Watson, CB Dee Delaney, LB Elijah Ponder, CB Richard Sherman, QB Kyle Trask and DL Jason Pierre-Paul



Lineup notes: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) went on IR but could return for the playoffs. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable after a limited practice Friday but will play. The same goes for WR Antonio Brown (ankle). Tampa will be without its best pair of pass rushers.

Jets

Inactives: WR Jamison Crowder, DE Shaq Lawson, S Javin White, QB Mike White, DB Isaiah Dunn and RB La’Mical Perine



Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (abdomen) remains on IR. WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) is also out. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) couldn’t overcome a doubtful designation. RB Tevin Coleman is out after he was put on the COVID list Thursday.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, overcast, SW winds 10 mph



Eagles

Inactives: QB Reid Sinnett, OT Le’Raven Clark, LB Shaun Bradley, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, RB Miles Sanders, CB Tay Gowan and OG Jack Anderson



Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (hand) is out with a broken bone. RB Jordan Howard (neck) will be out there. QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Football Team



Inactives: CB William Jackson III, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Garrett Gilbert, DL James Smith-Williams, PK Brian X. Johnson, LB Camilo Eifler and DE Montez Sweat



Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (knee) and RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the rest of the season on IR. RB Antonio Gibson is out due to COVID-19. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable. QB Taylor Heinicke (knee) is good to go.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, overcast WSW winds 10 mph



Rams

Inactives: OT Alaric Jackson, DE Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis, OT Tremayne Anchrum, QB Bryce Perkins, S Juju Hughes and RB Cam Akers



Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson (knee) will finish the regular season on IR. RB Cam Akers (Achilles) got a full practice in Friday but remains unready after summer surgery.

Ravens



Inactives: QB Lamar Jackson, CB Anthony Averett, OG Ben Powers, WR Miles Boykin, DE Odafe Oweh, WR James Proche and LB Pernell McPhee



Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (illness) will play, but QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) couldn’t get right in time. QB Tyler Huntley is expected to start.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear (open-air dome stadium)



Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is out. WR Tim Patrick is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play. WR Jerry Jeudy went on the COVID reserve and will not play. RB Melvin Gordon (hip, thumb), WR Courtland Sutton (illness) and RB Javonte Williams (knee) are questionable. Sutton didn’t practice Friday, but he made the trip and has a chance to go. QB Drew Lock (ankle) practiced all week as the starter.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Donald Parham (concussion) is on IR. TE Jared Cook was placed on the COVID list and will not play.

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, partly cloudy



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Johnson remained on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Chris Conley (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week.

49ers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Trey Sermon (ankle) is on IR but was designated to return. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) is doubtful. RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is likely out for the rest of the regular season after knee surgery. RB James Conner (heel) was limited all week and is questionable. He should play. TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) and RB Chase Edmonds (back) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) had full practices Friday and are good to go.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Panthers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (knee) and WR Ty Montgomery (back) are questionable. Ingram was limited all week, and Montgomery was idle. QB Taysom Hill (finger) practiced and is good to go.

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, 54% chance light rain, SSE winds 12 mph



Lions

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Jared Goff (knee) is doubtful, so QB Tim Boyle should start again. WR Josh Reynolds is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and wasn’t activated in time. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 17. He practiced fully all week and has no designation.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Alex Collins (abdomen) is questionable and didn’t practice Friday. WR DK Metcalf (foot) missed some practice time, but he’s good to go.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 9 degrees, clear



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (ankle) will miss the rest of the season. QB Kirk Cousins will miss the Week 17 game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. QB Sean Mannion will start. TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring) and RB Dalvin Cook (illness) are off the report after practicing Friday.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) is on IR but could return for the postseason. TE Marcedes Lewis came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. RB Aaron Jones (knee) and QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, clear



Browns

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) was limited Friday and Saturday. He’s questionable and a game-time call. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) should be fine.

Steelers

Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) both are off the injury report.