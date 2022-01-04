Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 18

In what has been a trying, wacky season, it all comes down to this. Welcome to the first of its kind – Week 18. Here are some one-week plays to bank on when you’re scouring the waiver wire.

Defensive Linemen

DE Leonard Williams, New York Giants (vs. WAS)

The Washington Football Team has been decimated up front with injuries, and it shows. They have allowed the most fantasy points to defensive linemen the last five weeks and coughed up 11 sacks to boot. Williams has been a bright spot for the G-Men and had eight total tackles last week. He hasn’t recorded a sack since Week 8, but that could change in the season finale.

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN)

Welcome back to the fantasysphere, Clowney! He showed up and showed out for six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Cincinnati Bengals are tied for the most sacks allowed to D-linemen the last five weeks, and Clowney is looking to land a gig for next season. The Bengals will come ready, though, as they still have a shot at the top seed in the AFC if KC loses on Saturday.

Linebackers

LB Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL)

The Baltimore Ravens have allowed the second-most sacks to linebackers the last five weeks, and their quarterback situation is still in flux with Lamar Jackson (ankle) iffy. They also have very slim odds of making the playoffs. Enter Highsmith, who has rattled off 12 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble the last two weeks.

LB Alec Ogletree, Chicago Bears (vs. MIN)

The Minnesota Vikings have pretty much mailed it in after losing to Green Bay last week. Ogletree, has not, as he scooped up eight tackles in each of the last three games. He can give you tackles and pass-coverage numbers in this one.

Defensive Backs

S Marcell Harris, San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)

The aerial barrage of the Los Angeles Rams yields a ton of tackles to DBs. Over the last five weeks, opposing secondaries have 159 tackles. Harris was a standout in Week 17, picking up 10 tackles of his own. He picked off his first pass of the year, too. Give him a look in the season finale.

CB M.J. Stewart, Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN)

His name doesn’t jump off the page, but, man, his stats do. Over the last three weeks, he has 27 tackles, three pass defenses and a forced fumble. The Cincinnati Bengals, as previously mentioned, have something to play for if KC wins on Saturday and will look to gun it downfield. Stewart has been up to the task of late without a lot of fanfare.