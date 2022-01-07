DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 18

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills



$8,100 DRAFTKINGS

$8,800 FANDUEL

We finally made it to Week 18, and just like the start of the year, we are scrambling to find the right plays. In Week 17, we had a great week over at WinDailySports.com where we had $50,000, $10,000, $5,000, and a ton of big takedowns from our community. Let us hope to find the right plays this week as well, and it starts with Josh Allen. A lot of the elite quarterbacks may be taking the week off, but Allen has to show up and win this week and that will be the key to picking winners. Find players with something to play for is the starting point of every decision. Allen is in line for a big day against a weak Jets defense with all his weapons on the field. The Bills are projected to score 22-plus points, and I see a ceiling game for Allen here.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

$6,200 DRAFTKINGS

$7,700 FANDUEL

The sneaky play of the week may be Hill. He was the shiny toy everyone wanted to play in his first two weeks as the starter, but after a couple of down games, he’s now the forgotten man in town. The Saints need a win and some help, so Taysom will do whatever he can in this one to help his team win. The price is right, the running upside is always there, and a matchup versus the Falcons brings in a potential ceiling game. Let’s hope for a big running ame from Hill and some rushing touchdowns to help him exceed value on Sunday.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

$9,300 DRAFTKINGS

$10,200 FANDUEL

Taylor should be the highest-scoring player of the entire slate. Barring any kind of injury, I am guaranteeing one touchdown. I’m pretty sure he gets two and won’t be surprised if he gets three-plus. This is a must-win spot for Taylor and the Colts, and they will not take their foot off the gas until the game is over. We saw what the Patriots did to this Jaguars defense last while putting up 50 and securing four rushing touchdowns on 181 yards rushing. Give me Taylor for 150 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, and I will get different in other spots.

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

$6,000 DRAFTKINGS

$7,700 FANDUEL

Michel is another player in a must-win game. The Rams need this victory, and we should see some fireworks in what should be one of the higher scoring spots of the week if the Niners can keep the pace up. Michel has been locked for touches and targets over the past five weeks, and that shouldn’t change this week. The volume will be there for Michel, and the goal-line touches are the path to value for him. With the Rams projected to win this game and score 24.5, the hope is that Michel finds the end zone once or twice and secures a victory for the Rams while eclipsing 100 yards rushing on Sunday.

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

$9,700 DRAFTKINGS

$10,000 FANDUEL

I’m not sure I can afford Kupp along with Taylor, and I will lean Taylor if I had to choose only one, but Kupp is in a great spot again this week. Same story repeats itself … find great players who are in meaningful games, and that’s the situation for Kupp. Averaging 27.7 points on the year, I’m pretty confident he will want to finish the season with a exclamation point and a big win. Earlier in the season, Kupp went for 11 receptions and 122 yards receiving in a poor overall team performance on the road in San Fran, where the Rams lost by 21 points. I think we see the same Kupp with some touchdowns added and a better overall performance by Matthew Stafford in the Rams. The upside and consistency is always there with Kupp, so try your best to get him in your lineups.

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

$5,100 DRAFTKINGS

$5,800 FANDUEL

The chances are slim, but the Steelers need the win and a lot of help to get into the playoffs. We have Claypool in a must-win spot, and he may be without the target monster Diontae Johnson (COVID) beside him. This should lead to a massive target bump to Claypool, and as long as the weather is not to terrible in Baltimore, I love the value he presents. Baltimore ranks 30th against wide receivers and are giving up a league-worst 281.7 passing yards per game. Claypool should go over 100 yards receiving and have a big game on Sunday as the alpha dog for the Steelers.

Tight ends

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

$5,300 DRAFTKINGS

$5,600 FANDUEL

There is no safer tight end on the slate to hit value than Ertz on Sunday. He has been a target monster ever since DeAndre Hopkins got hurt, and that will continue to be the trend on Sunday. You can lock in 10-plus fantasy points and not have to pay the premium as you would with Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and Rob Gronkowski. Combine that with the fact you get one of the best matchups on the board against Seattle, and it’s a near lock for me. Another bonus about playing Ertz is he has a controlled environment in a dome, so we don’t need to factor in any weather. The Seahawks are giving up the 31st-most passing yards per game, this is meaningful game for the Cardinals, the price is right, and the upside is there. I will be locking in Ertz in almost all my lineups on Sunday and will be betting some of his props now that New York is finally legalized to bet online.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

$3,400 DRAFTKINGS

$4,900 FANDUEL

If you need value, look to Kmet in a matchup in a dome versus the Vikings who have been getting carved up by opposing passing offenses. The Bears have nothing to play for, but Kmet is young and still trying to prove himself out on the field each week. So, while the team has nothing to play for, Kmet should be out there showcasing his talent. I believe this game has some sneaky upside to shoot over the total. Like I said above, I will be locking Ertz into almost all my lineups, but for the ones I can’t afford him, I may make the pivot down to Kmet.