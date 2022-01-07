Fantasy football injury report: Week 18

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 18 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Robby Anderson, RB Kareem Hunt, TE David Njoku, RB Aaron Jones, RB Josh Jacobs, TE Darren Waller, RB Mark Ingram, TE Kyle Pitts, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB James Conner, RB Derrick Henry

COVID-19 watch list: QB Justin Fields, RB D’Ernest Johnson

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), WR Rondale Moore (ankle) and RB Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe) are out. RB James Conner (heel) was limited all week and is questionable.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Frank Darby (shoulder), RB Qadree Ollison (quadriceps) and TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) are questionable.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out. WR Devin Duvernay (ankle, knee) is questionable but got a full practice Friday. WR Marquise Brown (ankle) and QB Tyler Huntley (illness) are expected to play.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is doubtful and didn’t practice all week.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) is questionable after he didn’t practice all week.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Jakeem Grant (ankle) landed on IR. QB Andy Dalton (groin) practiced Friday and is off the report. He will start with QB Justin Fields on the COVID list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (COVID-19) is out. QB Joe Burrow (rest) is listed as questionable, but they have said he won’t play.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) went on IR and will miss the final game. RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and TE David Njoku (shoulder) are questionable after limited practices Friday. RB Nick Chubb (chest, ribs) and TE Austin Hooper (hand) are off the report. RB D’Ernest Johnson is on the COVID list.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Saturday night

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) was designated to return from IR but will not play this week. RB Tony Pollard (foot) is also out. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) practiced all week and will play.

DENVER BRONCOS – Saturday night

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) went on IR and will miss the finale. RB Melvin Gordon (hip, thumb), TE Noah Fant (quadriceps), RB Javonte Williams (knee) and QB Drew Lock (shoulder) practiced Thursday and are good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Jared Goff (knee) and WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) are questionable after they were limited Friday.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) is on IR but could return for the postseason. RB Aaron Jones (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week. QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Chris Conley (knee) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Jack Doyle (knee) and WR Michael Pittman (ribs) practiced Friday and are good to go.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) will miss the rest of the season on IR. TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip) is also out. RB Ryquell Armstead (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Saturday night

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) has been ruled out.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) will miss the rest of the season on IR. RB Josh Jacobs (ribs), TE Darren Waller (knee) are questionable after limited practices Friday. TE Foster Moreau (abdomen) practiced Friday and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Donald Parham (concussion) is on IR.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Darrell Henderson (knee) will finish the regular season on IR. RB Cam Akers (Achilles’) got a full practice in Friday and is off the report.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and WR Isaiah Ford (knee) practiced Friday and should be ready.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) is on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh) have the questionable tag as they were limited all week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Mark Ingram (knee) is questionable after not practicing all week. WR Ty Montgomery (back), QB Taysom Hill (finger) and WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) missed some practice time but are off the report.

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Sterling Shepard (calf) are done for the season on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), QB Mike Glennon (wrist) and WR John Ross (knee) are also out. WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) is questionable. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were limited all week, but they’ll play.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (abdomen) remains on IR. WR Braxton Berrios (quadriceps) is doubtful. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) and RB Michael Carter (concussion) are off the report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Saturday night

RB Miles Sanders (hand) is out with a broken hand. QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go. TE Dallas Goedert, RB Boston Scott and RB Jordan Howard were not activated Friday from the COVID list by the deadline.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced Friday and will play. WR Diontae Johnson was activated from COVID reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Trey Sermon (ankle) is on IR but was designated to return. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) practiced Friday and is off the report.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Alex Collins (abdomen) went on IR and is out. WR DK Metcalf (foot) RB DeeJay Dallas (quadriceps) and WR Freddie Swain (ankle) are all good to go.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) remains on IR. RB Ronald Jones (ankle) is also out. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs) practiced Friday and are off the report.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) was designated to return from IR and could play. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) practiced Friday and is good to go.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion) will be sidelined. TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring) didn’t practice Friday and is questionable. RB Antonio Gibson (hip) practiced Friday and will play.