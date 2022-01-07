NFL Player Prop Bet Payday: Week 18

The final week of the regular season is upon us, and we have picked out five prop bets that can take you to the pay window. We’re spreading the wealth – picking one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers and one tight end in hopes of hitting a payday in five different games on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs hasn’t had the lights-out season that he had in 2020, but his best game of the season came in his first meeting with the New York Jets, catching eight passes for 162 yards. It’s little surprising that his Over/Under is as low as it is (73.5 receiving yards at -114 for both the Over and Under). The Bills need to win this game to clinch the AFC East and not be a wild-card team on the road, so Josh Allen will be leaning on Diggs. If he does half well as the first matchup, he still hits. Take the Over (-114).

Few players have been more hit-and-miss recently than Tennessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman. The Titans need a win to earn a first-round bye and will be getting Derrick Henry back. Foreman is playing lowly Houston but has a modest Over/Under (69.5 rushing yards at -114 for both). In the five games since the Titans last played Houston, Foreman has topped 100 yards three times. The Titans won’t take any chances to lock down the coveted top seed, and Foreman should have 20 carries or more as they get back into Henry mode. He should only need 15 to hit this number. Take the Over (-114).

It’s been a long, painful rookie season for Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, and it’s coming to an end. His Over/Under is very low (209.5 passing yards at -108 Over, -120 Under). But, it’s low for a reason. He hasn’t hit 210 yards in six of his last nine games. In his first meeting with the Colts, despite throwing 35 times, he had just 162 passing yards. There are better times ahead, but Lawrence will be happy to see this miserable season come to a close. Take the Under (-120).

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a big reason the 49ers have beaten the Los Angeles Rams five straight times. In his last seven games against the Rams, he has 98 or more yards in five of them and has just one game in which he didn’t blow out his Week 18 Over/Under (60.5 receiving yards at -112 Over, -115 Under). The Rams typically don’t put Jalen Ramsey in the slot — where he spent most of his time in the earlier meeting, dude to injuries. Kittle does his most damage from the inside, and the results have been impressive. The Niners need to win to get in, so expect to see Kittle targeted 10 times or more. If he catches half of those, he hits the point. Take the Over (-112).

The Baltimore Ravens have had a slew of injuries this season, so WR Marquise Brown hasn’t had the kind of season that was expected of him. He hasn’t hit 45 yards in any of the four games since Lamar Jackson went down, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are a risk-taking defense, and Brown will get some single coverage. His Over/Under is very low (45.5 receiving yards at -111 Over, -116 Under). The feeling is that he won’t hit the point, but he has had some good games against the Steelers, and it may only take one splash play plus a couple short receptions to hit this number. Take the Over (-111).

