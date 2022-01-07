Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 18

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 18.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Jan. 7, at 8:46 p.m. ET)

NFL Odds: Week 18



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos -10.5 +10.5 44.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 +3.5 43.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions -3.5 +3.5 44.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM Washington Football Team New York Giants -6.5 +6.5 37.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars -14.5 +14.5 43.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns +6.5 -6.5 37.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings +5.5 -5.5 43.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM Tennessee Titans Houston Texans -10.5 +10.5 42.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens +3.5 -3.5 40.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams +4.5 -4.5 44.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7.5 -7.5 41.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM New York Jets Buffalo Bills +16.5 -16.5 40.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM New England Patriots Miami Dolphins -6.5 +6.5 39.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals +5.5 -5.5 47.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons -3.5 +3.5 39.5 Sunday, Jan. 9 8:20 PM Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders -3.5 +3.5 49.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).