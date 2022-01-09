Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 18

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 18 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Kareem Hunt (inactive)

Afternoon games: RB James Conner (active), WR Robby Anderson, RB Mark Ingram (inactive), Jimmy Garoppolo (active)

Sunday night:

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, 28% chance of drizzle, W 18 mph



Bengals

Inactives: PK Evan McPherson, DE Cameron Sample, CB Jalen Davis, LB Logan Wilson, WR Tee Higgins, DL D.J. Reader and QB Joe Burrow



Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (COVID-19) is out. QB Joe Burrow (rest) was downgraded to out Saturday, so QB Brandon Allen will start. PK Evan McPherson (groin) won’t kick. PK Elliott Fry will fill in for him. WR Tee Higgins is a healthy scratch to rest for the postseason.

Browns

Inactives: OL Hjalte Froholdt, RB Kareem Hunt, S Richard LeCounte III, DB Ronnie Harrison, DL Sheldon Day and CB Troy Hill



Lineup notes: QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) went on IR and will miss the final game. RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) will not be available. TE David Njoku (shoulder) was able to overcome a questionable tag. RB Nick Chubb (chest, ribs) and TE Austin Hooper (hand) are off the report. RB D’Ernest Johnson was activated Saturday from the COVID list.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Packers

Inactives: C Jake Hanson, RB Aaron Jones, S Shawn Davis, LB De’Vondre Campbell, DL Kingsley Keke, DT Jack Heflin and CB Jaire Alexander



Lineup notes: WR Randall Cobb (abdomen) is on IR but could return for the postseason. RB Aaron Jones (knee) will rest in preparation of the playoffs. QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed some practice time but will be available for an undetermined number of snaps.

Lions

Inactives: DL Jashon Cornell, QB David Blough, LB Jason Cabinda, RB Jermar Jefferson, OT Penei Sewell, OL Dan Skipper and WR Trinity Benson



Lineup notes: QB Jared Goff (knee) and WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) are questionable after they were limited Friday. Both will give it a whirl.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bears

Inactives: DL Akiem Hicks, OG Lachavious Simmons, CB Duke Shelley, OT Elijah Wilkinson and RB Ryan Nall



Lineup notes: WR Jakeem Grant (ankle) landed on IR. QB Andy Dalton (groin) practiced Friday and is off the report. He will start with QB Justin Fields on the COVID list.

Vikings

Inactives: CB Mackensie Alexander, DL Michael Pierce, QB Kellen Mond, RB Wayne Gallman, OG Wyatt Davis, CB Kris Boyd and TE Zach Davidson



Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (ankle) is on IR. QB Kirk Cousins was activated from the COVID list after a one-game absence and will start.

Washington Football Team at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, overcast, SSW 10 mph



Football Team



Inactives: OT Saahdiq Charles, TE Sammis Reyes, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Garrett Gilbert, PK Brian X. Johnson, DE Montez Sweat and LB Nate Orchard



Lineup notes: WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is out, and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion) was sent to IR. TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring) won’t play. RB Antonio Gibson (hip) practiced Friday and will play.

Giants

Inactives: WR Kadarius Toney, QB Mike Glennon and WR John Ross



Lineup notes: QB Daniel Jones (neck) and WR Sterling Shepard (calf) are done for the season on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), QB Mike Glennon (wrist) and WR John Ross (knee) are also out. WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) is questionable. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were limited all week, but they’ll play.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy



Colts



Inactives: RB Marlon Mack, LB Ben Banogu, WR Dezmon Patmon, OT Julie’n Davenport, WR Mike Strachan, OG Will Fries and CB Xavier Rhodes



Lineup notes: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Jack Doyle (knee) and WR Michael Pittman (ribs) practiced Friday and are good to go. WR Parris Campbell (foot) was activated from IR.

Jaguars

Inactives: DT Taven Bryan, WR Tavon Austin, TE Kahale Warring and TE James O’Shaughnessy



Lineup notes: RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) will miss the rest of the season on IR. TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip) is also out. RB Ryquell Armstead (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, 62% chance of rain, SSW 10 mph



Steelers

Inactives: RB Anthony McFarland, P Corliss Waitman, OT Dan Moore Jr., LB Tegray Scales, DT Carlos Davis and QB Dwayne Haskins



Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (knee) remains on IR. TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced Friday and will play. WR Diontae Johnson was activated from COVID reserve, but WR James Washington was placed on it Saturday.

Ravens

Inactives: QB Lamar Jackson, CB Anthony Averett, OG Ben Powers, TE Tony Poljan, DT Isaiah Mack, DE Odafe Oweh and WR James Proche



Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out. WR Devin Duvernay (ankle, knee) is questionable but got a full practice Friday and will play. WR Marquise Brown (ankle) and QB Tyler Huntley (illness) are expected to start.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Titans

Inactives: CB Greg Mabin, LB Jayon Brown, DT Teair Tart, LB Derick Roberson, DT Naquan Jones, OL Kendall Lamm and WR Dez Fitzpatrick



Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) was designated to return from IR but didn’t get activated in time. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Texans

Inactives: LB Derek Rivers, QB Deshaun Watson, DE Chris Smith, WR Chris Conley, TE Jordan Akins, DT Jaleel Johnson and DE Ron’Dell Carter



Lineup notes: WR Chris Conley (knee) didn’t practice all week and will not play.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Saints

Inactives: WR Kenny Stills, OT Terron Armstead, CB Bradley Roby, RB Mark Ingram, CB P.J. Williams and QB Ian Book



Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (knee) is inactive after not practicing all week. WR Ty Montgomery (back), QB Taysom Hill (finger) and WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) missed some practice time but are off the report.

Falcons

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Frank Darby (shoulder), RB Qadree Ollison (quadriceps) and TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) are questionable.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, overcast, SW 20 mph



Jets

Inactives: DB Isaiah Dunn, LB Jabari Zuniga, RB La’Mical Perine, RB Austin Walter, QB Mike White, DT Jonathan Marshall and OT Greg Senat



Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (abdomen) remains on IR. WR Braxton Berrios (quadriceps) joined him Saturday. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) and RB Michael Carter (concussion) are off the report.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is doubtful and didn’t practice all week.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, partly cloudy (open-air dome)



49ers

Inactives: S Marcell Harris, DT Maurice Hurst, OT Trent Williams, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DB K’Waun Williams and FS Jarrod Wilson



Lineup notes: RB Trey Sermon (ankle) is on IR but was designated to return. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) will give it a go as the starter. RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Rams



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson (knee) will finish the regular season on IR. RB Cam Akers (Achilles) managed a full practice in Friday and is off the report.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, mostly cloudy, E 12 mph



Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh) have the questionable tag as they were limited all week.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and WR Isaiah Ford (knee) practiced Friday and should be ready.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



SEahawks

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Alex Collins (abdomen) went on IR and is out. WR DK Metcalf (foot) RB DeeJay Dallas (quadriceps) and WR Freddie Swain (ankle) are all good to go.

cardinals

Inactives: WR Rondale Moore, CB Marco Wilson, TE Demetrius Harris, QB Trace McSorley, DT Jordan Phillips, RB Chase Edmonds and OT Joshua Miles



Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee, IR), WR Rondale Moore (ankle) and RB Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe) are unavailable. RB James Conner (heel) was limited all week and is questionable but will tough it out.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy



Panthers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Robby Anderson (quadriceps) is questionable after he didn’t practice all week.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) remains on IR. RB Ronald Jones (ankle) is also out. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Donald Parham (concussion) is on IR.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (ribs), TE Darren Waller (knee) are questionable after limited practices Friday. TE Foster Moreau (abdomen) practiced Friday and is good to go.