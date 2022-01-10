Tunnel vision final 2021

2021 IR/Major injuries

6+ games missed

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass – Rush TD Dak Prescott 295 – 0 5 Russell Wilson 238 – 5 4 Patrick Mahomes 270 – 54 2 Ryan Tannehill 287 – (-2) 4 Justin Hebert 383 – 2 3 Running Backs Yards TD James Conner 15-52 rush

6-41 catch 2 Devin Singletary 19-88 rush

2-24 catch 2 Rashaad Penny 23-190 rush 1 Antonio Gibson 21-146 rush

1-5 catch 1 Austin Ekeler 16-64 rush

5-35 catch 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Danny Amendola 7-113 2 Cedrick Wilson 5-119 2 Deebo Samuel 4-35 catch

8-45 rush 2 Russell Gage 9-126 1 Jauan Jennings 6-94 2 Tight Ends Yards TD Tyler Higbee 6-55 2 Rob Gronkowski 7-137 0 Dalton Schultz 3-21 2 Mark Andrews 8-85 0 Anthony Firkser 4-56 1 Placekickers XP FG Matthew Wright 2 4 Riley Patterson 4 3 Brett Maher 3 3 Matt Prater 3 3 Daniel Carlson 2 5 Defense Sack – TO TD Washington 2 – 3 1 Miami 2 – 3 2 Minnesota 2 – 7 1 Buffalo 9 – 0 0 Jacksonville 6 – 2 0

QUARTERBACK

Lamar Jackson

Tua Tagovailoa

Jameis Winston

Daniel Jones

Justin Fields

Sam Darnold

Zach Wilson

Tyrod Taylor

RUNNING BACK

Christian McCaffrey

Derrick Henry

Kareem Hunt

J.D. McKissic

Elijah Mitchell

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chris Carson

James White

TIGHT END

T.J. Hockenson

Rob Gronkowski

Dan Arnold

Darren Waller

Robert Tonyan

Logan Thomas

WIDE RECEIVER

A.J. Brown

Elijah Moore

Jarvis Landry

Allen Robinson

DeAndre Hopkins

Robert Woods

Devante Parker

Michael Gallup

Jerry Jeudy

Julio Jones

Antonio Brown

Sterling Shepard

Calvin Ridley

D.J. Chark

Will Fuller

The Huddle Awards

Draft slots were taken from the Average Draft at MyFantasyLeague. Standard performance scoring with reception points were considered.

QUARTERBACK

Best Player – Josh Allen

There wasn’t a lot of difference between any of the Top-4 quarterbacks – Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes included, but Allen ends up as the No. 1 fantasy quarterback for the second year in a row. Yes, more than Patrick Mahomes who will still be drafted before Allen.

Runner-up: Justin Herbert

Best Draft Pick – Joe Burrow, No. 13 QB Drafted

He was taken as a backup as the No. 13 quarterback drafted but he ended with the No. 7 highest points and got better in the second half of the year with several monster games. He’s a difference-maker who should be better in 2022 with a dangerous trio of wideouts.

Runner-up: Jalen Hurts, No. 12 QB Drafted

Best Rookie – Mac Jones

He only ended as the No. 18 fantasy quarterback but he fit very well into the Patriots’ system and he far outplayed the other four quarterbacks that were drafted before him.

Runner-up: Trevor Lawrence

Worst Draft Pick – Lamar Jackson, No. 4 QB drafted

He had plenty of big games but missed five weeks in all and has been out since Week 14 when you needed him most.

Runner-up: Russell Wilson

Best Free Agent – Taylor Heinicke

There wasn’t any surprise quarterback that wasn’t drafted last summer but ended up as a starter quality player. Heinicke ended as the No. 19 fantasy quarterback and had a few plug-in opportunities where he didn’t kill you. Very rare that fantasy leagues miss drafting an eventual starter.

Runner-up: Mac Jones

Best Game – Justin Herbert, Week 5 vs. CLE

44.8 FF Pts. – Rush: 4-29, TD Pass: 26-43-398, 4 TD

Runner-up: 44.3 FF Pts. – Lamar Jackson, Week 5 vs. IND

RUNNING BACK

Best Player – Jonathan Taylor

After Derrick Henry finally had to pull over and pop the hood, Taylor was the clone that stepped up by rushing for 100 yards in ten games and scored 20 touchdowns. He ended with an NFL-high 1,811 rushing yards – almost 600 more yards than any other rusher.

Runner-up: Austin Ekeler

Best Draft Pick – James Conner, No. 38 RB Drafted

Argue all you want about Chase Edmonds, it was Conner who would become the back to own. He only totaled 1,127 yards but scored 18 touchdowns and never had a bad game since Week 3 until he was injured in Week 16.

Runner-up: Leonard Fournette, No. 34 RB Drafted

Best Rookie – Najee Harris

It wasn’t close. But Harris was the only rookie back drafted with the intention to be a workhorse in a one-back offense. Harris ended as the No. 3 fantasy running back and ran for 1,200 yards and caught 74 passes for 467 yards and ten total touchdowns. Not bad for a rookie that was taken mid-second round in most fantasy drafts.

Runner-up: Javonte Williams

Worst Draft Pick – Christian McCaffery, No. 1 RB Drafted

The scary part of this is that McCaffrey and Barkley were the exact same Top-2 busts last year. Maybe neither deserve to be a Top-5 fantasy pick. But they probably will.

Runner-up: Saquon Barkley

Best Free Agent – Elijah Mitchell

As someone who spent the money to get Trey Sermon on my dynasty team, it only took one week to say, “I’m sorry, what???” Mitchell was the 6.10 pick of the 49ers and proved to be everything they wanted when they took Sermon. Mitchell had a few durability issues, but when he played he was golden. He was good enough that the 49ers trashed their usual committee approach.

Runner-up: Devonta Freeman

Best Game – Jonathan Taylor, Week 11 vs. BUF

53.4 FF Pts. – Rush 32-185 4 TD, Receive 3-19 TD

Runner-up: 47.7 FF Pts. – Derrick Henry, Week 2 vs. SEA

WIDE RECEIVER

Best Player – Cooper Kupp

He fell short of the receptions record by four catches, and missed the all-time mark in receiving yards by only 17 yards. But he went from 92 catches for 974 yards and three scores in 2020, to 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was on more than a few fantasy champion’s rosters. And he was 93.2 fantasy points ahead of Davante Adams.

Runner-up: Davante Adams

Best Draft Pick – Deebo Samuel, No. 35 WR Drafted

Remember back last year? When Brandon Aiyuk was the hot receiver for the 49ers and Samuel was the oft-injured wideout with only 33 catches for 391 yards and one score? What a difference a year makes. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards, ran 59 times for 365 yards and scored 14 times. He threw a touchdown pass on Sunday. He should be called Gumby because he’s comfortable in any position.

Runner-up: Ja’Marr Chase, No. 28 WR Drafted

Best Rookie – Ja’Marr Chase

Yep. Dropping all those passes in the summer while saying the lack of a white stripe on an NFL ball was an issue. Well, he got better pretty fast. Good enough to rank as the No. 5 fantasy wideout with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He went cool for a stretch in midseason but anyone that delivers 55.6 fantasy points in Week 17 is forever a legend.

Runner-up: Jaylen Waddle

Worst Draft Pick – DeAndre Hopkins, No. 4 WR Drafted

He did score eight times this year, but Hopkins only caught 42 passes for 572 yards and missed six games. He never gained 100 yards in any game and was all but gone for the second half of the season.

Runner-up: Calvin Ridley, No. 5 WR Drafted

Best Free Agent – Cordarrelle Patterson

Granted, the hybrid receiver/rusher/returner cooled significantly in the final month of the season, but he was a difference-maker that was scraped from every waiver wire and delivered until Week 15 when the whole pumpkin/glass slipper thing went sideways.

Runner-up: Hunter Renfro

Best Game – Ja’Marr Chase, Week 17, vs. KC

55.6 FF Pts. – 11-266, 3 TD

Runner-up: 47.6 FF Pts., Tyreek Hill, Week 4, vs. PHI

TIGHT END

Best Player – Mark Andrews

He unseated Travis Kelce from the top spot for the first time in six years. Andrews finished with 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. Best yet, he got better as the season progressed and spent the last month with around eight catches per week and topped 100 yards three times in a row starting in Week 14.

Runner-up: Travis Kelce

Best Draft Pick – Mark Andrews, No. 6 TE drafted

There are so few tight ends that make a difference, and grabbing the best of the position usually around the start of the fifth round helped his owners build a better team for the first four rounds.

Runner Up: Zach Ertz

Best Rookie – Kyle Pitts

Anything short of being the top rookie tight end would have been a bitter disappointment after he was taken with the Falcons 1.04 pick. For a position that is notorious with never having any rookies matter, Pitts ended with 68 catches for 1,026 yards but only one touchdown. He’ll be better in 2022 and he ended as the No. 2 rookie tight end in yardage in NFL history.

Runner-up: Pat Freiermuth

Worst Draft Pick – Darren Waller, No. 2 TE drafted

So few difference-makers so it cost an earlier pick to take one of the top in the position. After back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons, Waller missed six games and stumbled through most of the rest. He ended as the No. 18 fantasy tight end with 55 catches for 665 yards and two scores.

Runner-up: T.J. Hockenson

Best Free Agent – Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys offense was so stocked with wideouts, that Schultz was left on the waiver wire in almost every league. That did not last long when he caught two scores and gained 80 yards in Week 3. Schultz went on to become the No. 3 fantasy tight end with 78 catches for 808 yards and nine touchdowns – tied for No. 1 in the position.

Runner-up: Dawson Knox

Best Game – Travis Kelce, Week 15, vs. LAC

41.1 FF Pts, 10-191, 2 TD

Runner-up: George Kittle, Week 13 vs. SEA 39.6 FF Pts.

Huddle player of the year

Cooper Kupp – Every position has top players, but none of the the other No. 1 players had 21% more fantasy points then the second guy in their position. And Kupp was a fourth-round pick in most leagues. He turned in 20+ fantasy points in 14 games. He scored 30 fantasy points in six games. He was the difference-maker that every fantasy team wants but only one gets.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Davis Mills 313 3 QB Lamar Jackson 0 0 RB Latavius Murray 150 1 RB Christian McCaffrey 0 0 RB D’Ernest Johnson 133 1 RB Derrick Henry 0 0 WR Danny Amendola 113 2 WR Tyreek Hill 2 0 WR Cedrick Wilson 119 2 WR DeAndre Hopkins 0 0 WR Jauan Jennings 94 2 WR Calvin Ridley 0 0 TE Tyler Higbee 55 2 TE Kyle Pitts 8 0 PK Matthew Wright 2 XP 4 FG PK Mason Crosby 1 XP 1 FG Huddle Fantasy Points = 171 Huddle Fantasy Points = 4

Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 15 (all times CST)

Raiders at Bengals, 3:35 PM

Patriots at Bills, 7:15 PM

Sunday, Jan. 16

Eagles at Buccaneers, 12:00 PM

49ers at Cowboys, 3:30 PM

Steelers at Chiefs, 7:15 PM

Byes: Titans, Packers

Thanks for giving me a few minutes of your Monday morning. I hope it started your week better during this challenging season that was a constant stream of injuries, COVID-19 defections, and all the craziness that happens in any NFL season.

Hope you enjoyed your fantasy season and The Huddle.

For the 426th time since 1997…

Get back to work!

May your New Year be happy, healthy and prosperous.