Fantasy football injury report: Wild Card Weekend

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Wild Card Weekend fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB James Conner, RB Darrel Williams, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Saturday games

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) practiced in full all week and is not on the final report.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (COVID-19) was activated this week after missing last Sunday while on the reserve. QB Joe Burrow (knee) carries no tag and fully participated throughout the week.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (ribs) and TE Darren Waller (knee) were limited all week. TE Foster Moreau (ankle, abdomen) practiced, and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) fully practiced all week. None of them have injury labels.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh) have the questionable tag as they were limited all week. The same story was told on last week’s injury report, and both played. PK Nick Folk (knee) is in the same boat once again.

Sunday games

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Tony Pollard (foot) practiced in full all week and is off the report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) has been ruled out, and RB Darrel Williams (toe) was limited all week. He’s questionable. WR Tyreek Hill (heel) went full-limited-full in practice Wednesday-Thursday-Friday, respectively, and didn’t earn an injury tag. TE Travis Kelce (hip) fully participated all week and also didn’t draw a label.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (hand) was limited Wednesday and Thursday, elevating his role to full in Friday’s session, and he doesn’t have an injury designation. QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) practiced in full all week and doesn’t have a tag as well. TE Dallas Goedert, RB Boston Scott and RB Jordan Howard were activated from the COVID list earlier in the week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) fully practiced Friday and will play. RB Najee Harris (elbow) sat the first two days of practice but was a full-go in Friday’s session. He still drew a questionable tag. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) returned to practice but remains on IR. Look for his activation prior to kickoff.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Trey Sermon (ankle) was activated this week from IR. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) was limited to open the week but fully practiced the last two days and doesn’t have a status. RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) went from DNP Wednesday to limited Thursday and closed out the week as a full participant.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was activated from the Reserve/Injured list. RB Ronald Jones (ankle) and WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) have been ruled out. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was limited Wednesday before fully practicing the final two days. RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs) practiced in full all week. Neither is on the report.

Monday Night Football

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) remains on IR will not play. WR Rondale Moore (ankle) and RB Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe) were limited Thursday and Friday, while RB James Conner (ribs) sat both days. The trio will receive or evade designations after Saturday’s session.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Darrell Henderson (knee) remains on IR. RB Cam Akers (Achilles) returned last week and is not on the injury report. WR Van Jefferson (shoulder) was elevated Friday to being a full participant after being limited Thursday. QB Matthew Stafford (toe) was a full-go in Friday’s session.