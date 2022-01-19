USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 166

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 166

Fantasy football podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 166

By January 19, 2022 1:53 am

By |

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, and playoff “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

Or, click here to listen

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , Fantasy football podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home