Fantasy football injury report: Divisional Round

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Divisional Round fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Darrel Williams (toe), WR Cyril Grayson

Saturday games

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion) is not on the report after consecutive full practices to close out the week.



GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) was a DNP Wednesday and Thursday and is unlikely to play through a doubtful designation. Standout CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari (knee) are questionable. LB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) and RB Aaron Jones (knee) fully practiced all week and avoided injury labels. LBs Za’Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (biceps) were activated from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DE Nick Bosa (concussion) was cleared Friday and isn’t on the final report. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder, right thumb), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) and LB Fred Warner (ankle) fully practiced Thursday and Friday. None of them have injury designations.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) was activated Friday from the Reserve/Injured list and is expected to start.

Sunday games

BUFFALO BILLS

No players are listed on the injury report.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) fully practiced all week and is no longer on the report. RB Darrel Williams (toe) managed one limited session (Friday) and is questionable. WR Tyreek Hill (heel) was a full participant all week and has no label.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

LT Andrew Whitworth (knee) will not be available to protect QB Matthew Stafford’s blindside. S Taylor Rapp (concussion) will miss another contest, and WR Ben Skowronek (back) was able to return to practice in full Friday to avoid a designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) and WR Breshad Perriman (hip, abdomen) have been ruled out. WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision after being no more involved than limited Friday. RB Giovani Bernard (hip, knee) fully participated Friday and has no designation. Starting C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable. LB Jason Pierre-Paul (personal) is questionable after not practicing all week. RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has looked good in practice and hasn’t had any setbacks, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Fournette remains on IR but should be activated soon.