Fantasy football injury report: Conference Championships

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Conference Championships fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Darrel Williams (toe), LT Trent Williams, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) fully practiced all week and avoided designations.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) fully practiced all week and is not on the report. RB Darrel Williams (toe) went full-limited-limited Wednesday-Thursday-Friday and is questionable. WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and WR Mecole Hardman (hip) was a full participant all week and have no label. S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) is questionable but fully practiced Thursday and Friday.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

LT Andrew Whitworth (knee) should return to the starting lineup after fully working the final two practice days. He has no designation, but his backup, OT Joe Noteboom (chest), is doubtful. S Taylor Rapp (concussion) is questionable after being limited all week. WR Van Jefferson (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, earning himself a questionable designation.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) fully practiced Thursday and Friday. LT Trent Williams (ankle) didn’t participate all week and is a game-time decision. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) is questionable, too, and also will be a GTD after being no better than limited Friday.