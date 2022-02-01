2022 NFL top free-agent tracker

USA Today Sports

Below are the best free agents in their position. Adding in trades, this offseason projects to be one of the busiest years for players changing teams.

Quarterbacks Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status
Teddy Bridgewater 29 DEN 3,158 20
Andy Dalton 34 CHI 1,515 8
Jameis Winston 28 NO 1,366 15
Tyrod Taylor 32 HOU 1,117 8
Cam Newton 32 CAR 913 9

 

Running Backs Age 2021 2022  Yards TDs Status
Leonard Fournette 27 TB   1,266 10
Cordarrelle Patterson 30 ATL   1,166 11
Melvin Gordon 29 DEN   1,131 10
James Conner 26 ARI   1,127 18
Sony Michel 27 LAR      973 5
Chase Edmonds 26 ARI      903 2
Rashaad Penny 30 SEA      797 6
Devonta Freeman 30 BAL      766 6
D’Ernest Johnson 26 CLE      671 3
Brandon Bolden 32 NE      631 3
J.D. McKissic 28 WAS      609 4
Latavius Murray 32 BAL      576 6
Justin Jackson 26 LAC      542 2
Alex Collins 27 SEA      498 2
Ronald Jones II 24 TB      492 4
Boston Scott 26 PHI      461 7
David Johnson 30 HOU      453 1
Tevin Coleman 29 NYJ      405 0
Giovani Bernard 30 TB      181 3
Jerick McKinnon 30 KC      169 1
James White 30 NE      132 1
Raheem Mostert 30 SF        20 0

 

Tight Ends Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status
Rob Gronkowski 32 TB 802 6
Mike Gesicki 26 MIA 780 2
Zach Ertz 31 ARI 763 5
Jared Cook 35 LAC 564 4
C.J. Uzomah 29 CIN 493 5
Gerald Everett 27 SEA 478 4
David Njoku 25 CLE 475 4
Evan Engram 27 NYG 408 3
Anthony Firkser 27 TEN 291 2
Robert Tonyan Jr. 27 GB 204 2

 

Wide Receivers Age 2021 2022  Yards TDs Status
Davante Adams 29 GB   1,553 11
Mike Williams 27 LAC   1,146 9
Chris Godwin 26 TB   1,103 5
Christian Kirk 25 ARI      982 5
Jakobi Meyers 25 NE      866 2
A.J. Green 33 ARI      848 3
Russell Gage 26 ATL      770 4
Emmanuel Sanders 35 BUF      626 4
Cedrick Wilson 26 DAL      602 6
Zay Jones 27 LV      546 0
Odell Beckham, Jr. 29 LAR      537 5
Allen Lazard 26 GB      513 8
Jalen Guyton 24 LAC      448 3
Jamison Crowder 29 NYJ      447 2
Michael Gallup 26 DAL      445 2
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 27 GB      430 3
Allen Robinson 28 CHI      410 1
Olamide Zaccheaus 24 ATL      406 3
Sammy Watkins 29 BAL      394 1
Zach Pascal 27 IND      384 3
Tre’quan Smith 26 NO      377 3
T.Y. Hilton 32 IND      331 3
DJ Chark 25 JAC      154 2
JuJu Smith-Schuster 25 PIT      129 0
Will Fuller 28 MIA        26 0

 

