Kings of third down: Quarterbacks

The most critical play of any offensive series is third down. That’s when you either proceed down the field by making a first down, score a touchdown, or fail and force the offense to either punt or attempt a field goal. There are many variables on third down with distance and game situation, so only consider the higher level generalities.

For quarterbacks, let break it down a bit and then give it an all-over view. The following stats count the third downs that each player participated and their results. The first down stats include plays that scored touchdowns as they all gained yardage that would have been a first down.

Third-down Rushing

QB – 10+ Attempts Success First Downs Att Yds/Att TD Ryan Tannehill 82% 14 17 5.0 3 Teddy Bridgewater 80% 8 10 5.3 1 Patrick Mahomes 77% 10 13 8.5 0 Baker Mayfield 75% 12 16 5.9 1 Jimmy Garoppolo 73% 11 15 1.9 1 Joe Burrow 70% 7 10 5.9 0 Josh Allen 70% 23 33 8.2 3 Russell Wilson 67% 10 15 5.3 1 Jalen Hurts 67% 22 33 6.8 2 Tom Brady 64% 7 11 3.8 0 Justin Herbert 62% 13 21 7.1 0 Derek Carr 55% 6 11 3.5 0 Sam Darnold 53% 8 15 4.0 2 Carson Wentz 50% 7 14 4.7 1 Kyler Murray 50% 8 16 6.4 1 Lamar Jackson 50% 13 26 5.4 1 Mac Jones 50% 8 16 2.9 0 Justin Fields 47% 9 19 7.1 0 Trevor Lawrence 45% 10 22 5.1 1 Tua Tagovailoa 41% 7 17 4.7 0 Daniel Jones 36% 4 11 4.5 0 Taylor Heinicke 36% 5 14 5.2 0 Matt Ryan 29% 4 14 1.9 0 Dak Prescott 18% 2 11 3.9 0

Notable is that the two quarterbacks with the highest yards per attempt on third downs were Patrick Mahomes (8.5) and Josh Allen (8.2) though Allen led the league with third-down runs (23), followed by Jalen Hurts (22). It is a bit of a surprise that Lamar Jackson was only successful on 50% of his attempts and Dak Prescott’s lack of rushing in 2021 was evident on his bottom rankings on successful runs on third down. For the most part, there were only a couple of quarterbacks that averaged more than one per game.

Third-down passing

Player Success First Downs Cmp Att TD Int Sack Matthew Stafford 52% 74 91 141 12 7 14 Patrick Mahomes 51% 75 97 147 13 8 12 Justin Herbert 47% 79 105 169 13 5 10 Joe Burrow 47% 61 95 131 8 5 21 Tua Tagovailoa 45% 45 59 99 6 4 12 Jimmy Garoppolo 45% 49 69 108 6 4 12 Tom Brady 45% 73 100 163 17 3 10 Josh Allen 45% 69 86 155 15 6 11 Mac Jones 44% 59 85 133 8 5 13 Aaron Rodgers 44% 59 84 135 13 2 12 Dak Prescott 43% 63 90 145 12 2 12 Matt Ryan 43% 67 101 155 8 3 17 Kyler Murray 43% 48 71 112 11 2 11 Ryan Tannehill 41% 66 109 161 7 10 19 Kirk Cousins 40% 66 100 163 13 3 14 Derek Carr 40% 57 87 143 7 6 18 Russell Wilson 40% 41 53 103 8 3 16 Ben Roethlisberger 39% 70 117 181 8 4 11 Jalen Hurts 38% 41 58 108 5 3 12 Carson Wentz 38% 52 77 137 10 1 14 Davis Mills 36% 40 70 110 6 5 15 Daniel Jones 36% 35 55 97 2 0 9 Lamar Jackson 36% 31 49 86 5 6 14 Trevor Lawrence 36% 55 78 153 2 3 12 Teddy Bridgewater 35% 42 80 121 6 2 9 Taylor Heinicke 34% 44 71 128 6 6 12 Baker Mayfield 34% 34 50 99 3 5 17 Zach Wilson 34% 34 52 100 3 3 23 Jared Goff 34% 38 72 113 4 3 16 Sam Darnold 33% 36 62 108 2 3 15 Justin Fields 28% 21 38 74 1 6 12

If you need more proof as to the importance of the quarterback, consider that 12 of the Top-14 most successful passers on third down were all in the playoffs. If you’re trying to find the rookies, just look at the bottom. Tom Brady (17) and Josh Allen (15) were the best at scoring a touchdown on third down and not needing to kick a field goal.

The percentage of passing success is lower than rushing because the yards to gain were much more. There are also fewer rushing than passing attempts on third downs involving quarterbacks.

It should also be noted that while Joe Burrow managed success on over half of his third downs, his 21 sacks were second only to Zach Wilson (23). An upgrade to the blocking might make Zach Wilson flirt with being average, but the same improvement could vault Burrow into the top of this measurement.

It is also interesting that while Ryan Tannehill was successful running on third downs (while the defense followed Derrick Henry), but he wasn’t nearly as successful passing the ball. This single-play measurement is the best at determining the effectiveness of a quarterback.

Third-down overall

QB – 90+ Third Downs Success Third Downs First Downs Passes Comp First Downs Runs First Downs Patrick Mahomes 53% 160 85 147 97 75 13 10 Matthew Stafford 52% 148 77 141 91 74 7 3 Josh Allen 49% 188 92 155 86 69 33 23 Jimmy Garoppolo 49% 123 60 108 69 49 15 11 Justin Herbert 48% 190 92 169 105 79 21 13 Joe Burrow 48% 141 68 131 95 61 10 7 Tom Brady 46% 174 80 163 100 73 11 7 Mac Jones 45% 149 67 133 85 59 16 8 Ryan Tannehill 45% 178 80 161 109 66 17 14 Tua Tagovailoa 45% 116 52 99 59 45 17 7 Aaron Rodgers 45% 141 63 135 84 59 6 4 Jalen Hurts 45% 141 63 108 58 41 33 22 Kyler Murray 44% 128 56 112 71 48 16 8 Russell Wilson 43% 118 51 103 53 41 15 10 Matt Ryan 42% 169 71 155 101 67 14 4 Dak Prescott 42% 156 65 145 90 63 11 2 Derek Carr 41% 154 63 143 87 57 11 6 Kirk Cousins 40% 167 67 163 100 66 4 1 Baker Mayfield 40% 115 46 99 50 34 16 12 Lamar Jackson 39% 112 44 86 49 31 26 13 Ben Roethlisberger 39% 184 72 181 117 70 3 2 Carson Wentz 39% 151 59 137 77 52 14 7 Teddy Bridgewater 38% 131 50 121 80 42 10 8 Trevor Lawrence 37% 175 65 153 78 55 22 10 Davis Mills 37% 116 43 110 70 40 6 3 Daniel Jones 36% 108 39 97 55 35 11 4 Sam Darnold 36% 123 44 108 62 36 15 8 Zach Wilson 35% 109 38 100 52 34 9 4 Taylor Heinicke 35% 142 49 128 71 44 14 5 Jared Goff 33% 117 39 113 72 38 4 1 Justin Fields 32% 93 30 74 38 21 19 9

Sort of telling that the four quarterbacks that were in the Conference Championships were also the best four on third down. This also shows the variation between what makes an NFL quarterback valuable to his team versus his fantasy value. Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson were much better fantasy starters than they were third-down quarterbacks.

Mac Jones further shows his value as a rookie placing at No. 8 in this third-down metric. Losing his offensive coordinator probably won’t help this year, but the Patriots’ system will remain at least in part.

Kyler Murray did not fare as well here, but he was injured along with many of his teammates this year. But the young guns of the NFL all show up with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow well represented.