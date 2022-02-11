Fantasy football injury report: Super Bowl LVI

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Super Bowl LVI fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: TE C.J. Uzomah

CINCINNATI BENGALS

TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) did not practice all week and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision but insists he is playing. DE Trey Hendrickson (illness) fully practiced Thursday and Friday. He is no longer on the report.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee (knee) was put on the Reserve/Injured list Friday. WR Van Jefferson (knee), RB Cam Akers (shoulder), CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) and LT Andrew Whitworth (quadriceps) fully practiced Friday and are not on the injury report.