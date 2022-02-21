Kings of third down: Tight Ends

Tight ends always have around five elite players each season, and another five with enough production and consistency that they merit fantasy attention. All the rest – “just another player.” And the usage of a tight end on a third-down play is the least of all positions. Just five players ended up with more than 17 third-down plays, therefore averaging more than one per game.

This breakdown is very fantasy relevant in that it shows the true importance that these players have to their offenses. And those with the higher yards-per-catch are used more as a receiver than as a blocker.

The below considers any tight end that had at least ten third-down catches.

Third-down receptions

Tight End Third Downs First Downs 1 Pat Freiermuth 24 14 2 Travis Kelce 22 19 3 Anthony Firkser 21 10 4 Mark Andrews 19 15 5 Kyle Pitts 19 13 6 Mike Gesicki 17 13 7 Evan Engram 17 9 8 Noah Fant 17 4 9 Zach Ertz 16 11 10 Hunter Henry 15 14 11 Dalton Schultz 15 13 12 Tyler Higbee 14 11 13 George Kittle 14 10 14 Tyler Conklin 14 5 15 Jared Cook 13 11 16 Gerald Everett 13 9 17 Dallas Goedert 12 12 18 T.J. Hockenson 12 8 19 Cole Kmet 12 3 20 Rob Gronkowski 11 10

The rookie Pat Freiermuth impressed on a Steelers team that did not throw the ball downfield due to weak-armed Ben Roethlisberger. That called up his number more often than expected, and it could change with a new quarterback taking over for 2022. But he’s already a big cog in the passing machine and in just his first season. Freiermuth will only get better.

Kyle Pitts also ranked well with 19 first-down catches. Anthony Firkser was an oddity in that he had a very marginal year (34-291-2) but well over half of his catches came on third down, after The first two downs usually went to Derrick Henry. Mike Gesicki turned in a career year (73-780-2) and stepped up not only in fantasy points but on how often the Fins looked his way when they needed a first down.

Third-down yards-per-catch

Tight End YPC Third Downs 1 Rob Gronkowski 17.0 11 2 Dallas Goedert 16.3 12 3 George Kittle 15.4 14 4 Mark Andrews 15.1 19 5 Dawson Knox 14.3 10 6 Kyle Pitts 13.6 19 7 Travis Kelce 12.5 22 8 Dalton Schultz 11.5 15 9 Jared Cook 11.3 13 10 Dan Arnold 11.3 11 11 Mike Gesicki 10.9 17 12 Tyler Higbee 9.9 14 13 Zach Ertz 9.4 16 14 C.J. Uzomah 9.4 10 15 Cole Kmet 8.9 12 16 Hunter Henry 8.9 15 17 Anthony Firkser 8.9 21 18 Tyler Conklin 8.8 14 19 Evan Engram 8.8 17 20 Gerald Everett 7.9 13

The average tight end gains under ten yards per catch, so producing more than that on the most critical down of a drive is a true measure of what value they bring to the passing scheme. And the top five – Rob Gronkowski, Dallas Goedert, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Dawson Knox all averaged higher on third down than their overall averages. They got better when the pass was thrown on third down.

There are no major surprises here, but Dallas Goedert’s hefty 16.3-yard-average impressed more considering the offense around him.

Third-down success rate

Player Success Third Downs First Downs YPC TD 1 Dallas Goedert 100% 12 12 16.3 1 2 Hunter Henry 93% 15 14 8.9 4 3 Rob Gronkowski 91% 11 10 17.0 4 4 Dalton Schultz 87% 15 13 11.5 2 5 Travis Kelce 86% 22 19 12.5 4 6 Jared Cook 85% 13 11 11.3 3 7 Dawson Knox 80% 10 8 14.3 3 8 Mark Andrews 79% 19 15 15.1 1 9 Tyler Higbee 79% 14 11 9.9 3 10 Mike Gesicki 76% 17 13 10.9 0 11 George Kittle 71% 14 10 15.4 1 12 Gerald Everett 69% 13 9 7.9 2 13 Zach Ertz 69% 16 11 9.4 1 14 Kyle Pitts 68% 19 13 13.6 0 15 T.J. Hockenson 67% 12 8 8.4 1 16 Dan Arnold 64% 11 7 11.3 0 17 C.J. Uzomah 60% 10 6 9.4 2 18 Pat Freiermuth 58% 24 14 6.9 2 19 Evan Engram 53% 17 9 8.8 2 20 Anthony Firkser 48% 21 10 8.9 1 21 Tyler Conklin 36% 14 5 8.8 0 22 Cole Kmet 25% 12 3 8.9 0 23 Noah Fant 24% 17 4 7.2 1

Once again, Dallas Goedert bubbled up to the top as the only tight end that logged a first down each time he caught a pass on a third down. Hunter Henry (93%) and Dalton Schultz (87%) did not gain many yards on third down but were more successful than most. Any tight end with more than 50% success on third down is notable for their team, but the Top-10 were all 75%.

Pat Freiermuth fell in this metric, and worse yet, he only gained 6.9 yards per catch. Such was the Steelers passing game last year. Noah Fant also fell badly in this measurement with only four first downs despite 17 third-down passes.

The most notable here were Goedert, Henry, and Schultz. Jared Cook rated well but at 34 years old, may not be back. That could get more work for Donald Parham, who caught three third-down passes and two were touchdowns.