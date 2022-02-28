Help Wanted: Fantasy football news analysts

Since the 1990s, The Huddle has been an online staple in the fantasy football community. One of our most popular features is the Hot off the Wire news feed, and we’re looking to expand our team of analysts.

We want highly motivated, detail-oriented individuals who work well both independently and within a team setting.

Fully remote independent contractor position

Competitive hourly rates

Flexible hours

Paid training

Potential for advancement

While professional fantasy football writing experience is not necessary, it is preferred. We will train all analysts via teleconference and phone how to properly search, disseminate, and aggregate the appropriate news items through our proprietary content management system.

We’ve been a fixture in the space of fantasy football news since the 1990s, and if creating content along the lines of the example below, this could be a great opportunity for you!

Analysts will be asked to work in relation to the ebbs and flows of the NFL calendar, which may require weekends and holidays.

Hours vary by the analyst’s availability, content needs, and the time of year. Analysts must be available for shifts ranging from two to eight hours in length and adept at analyzing fantasy football news, trends, statistics, and more.

Candidates also must be proficient in typing, spelling and grammar, and have a fully functional computer with consistently stable internet access.

Please send your resume, a writing sample (preferably sports related), desired hourly pay range, and a range of hours per week you can typically devote to support at thehuddle dot com with the subject line of “news analyst.”