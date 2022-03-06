2022 NFL Combine Results: QB, RB, WR and TE

The NFL combine is always interesting since those player measurables are no longer under the control of the college athletic PR department. This is not considered to be as strong as a draft class as last year, particularly for running backs. The below positions are split between those that are a consensus early draft pick

Quarterbacks

Top QB School Height Weight Hand Arm 40-yard Malik Willis Liberty 6’0″ 219 9 1/2″ 31 3/4″ na Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh 6’3″ 217 8 1/2″ 30 7/8″ 4.67 Sam Howell North Carolina 6’1″ 218 9 1/8″ 30 3/4″ na Matt Corral Mississippi 6’2″ 212 9 5/8″ 30 3/4″ na Desmond Ridder Cincinnati 6’3″ 211 10″ 32 3/4″ 4.49 Later Round QB School Height Weight Hand Arm 40-yard Jack Coan Notre Dame 6’3″ 218 9 1/2″ 31 1/8″ 4.90 Dustin Crum Kent State 6’1″ 210 9 3/8″ 31 3/4″ 4.75 Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan 6’1″ 208 9 1/4″ 30 5/8″ na Cole Kelley SE Louisiana 6’7″ 249 9 7/8″ 33 3/4″ na D’Eriq King Miami 5’9″ 196 9 1/4″ 28 7/8″ na EJ Perry Brown 6’2″ 211 9″ 32″ 4.60 Brock Purdy Iowa State 6’1″ 212 9 1/4″ 29″ 4.76 Carson Strong Nevada 6’3″ 226 9 1/8″ 32″ na Skylar Thompson Kansas State 6’2″ 217 9 3/8″ 31 3/4″ 4.86 Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky 6′ 1″ 215 9 3/4″ 31 3/8″ 4.78

The Top-5 quarterbacks are expected to be first rounders, though not lumped inside the Top-10 like last season. Matt Corral did not throw the ball but should be a first-round pick. Malik Willis may be the first selected and brings incredible arm talent and the ability to run.

Kenny Pickett was a Heisman Trophy Finalist and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award last year. He’s the top quarterback on many boards and yet much was made of his 8 1/2″ hand size that would be the smallest in the NFL in a position where players have to be able to hold onto the ball and throw it with velocity. He’s still a lock for an early pick, and Joe Burrow was also questioned with 9″ hands at the combine, and he’s worked out pretty well.

The consensus on the Top-5 already seems very strong. And since they are expected to be more spread out in the first round means that teams in the back half of the draft still have a chance for one of the more coveted quarterbacks.

Running Backs

Top RB School Height Weight Hand Arm 40-yard Brian Robinson Alabama 6′ 2″ 225 9 3/4″ 31 7/8″ 4.53 Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M 6′ 0″ 217 8 5/8″ 31 3/4″ 4.37 Zamir White Georgia 6′ 0″ 214 8 1/2″ 31 1/2″ na Breece Hall Iowa State 5′ 11″ 217 9 3/4″ 31 1/4″ 4.39 Dameon Pierce Florida 5′ 10″ 218 9 3/8″ 30 3/4″ 4.38 Kenny Walker III Michigan State 5′ 9″ 211 9 1/2″ 30 3/8″ na Later Round RB School Height Weight Hand Arm 40-yard Rachaad White Arizona State 6′ 0″ 214 9 3/4″ 31 1/4″ 4.6 Abram Smith Baylor 6′ 0″ 213 8 1/4″ 30 1/4″ na Trestan Ebner Baylor 5′ 11″ 206 8 1/2″ 29 3/4″ 4.38 Tyler Allgeier BYU 5′ 11″ 224 9 5/8″ 31 1/2″ 4.45 Jerome Ford Cincinnati 5′ 10 1/2″ 210 9 1/8″ 30 5/8″ 4.52 D’vonte Price Florida International 6′ 1″ 210 9 3/8″ 31 1/2″ na Jashaun Corbin Florida State 5′ 11″ 202 9 1/2″ 31 1/2″ 4.55 Ronnie Rivers Fresno State 5′ 7 1/2″ 195 8 1/2″ 28″ 4.6 James Cook Georgia 5’11 199 9 3/8″ 30 3/4″ na Tyler Goodson Iowa 5′ 9″ 197 9″ 29 1/2″ 4.4 Ty Davis-Price LSU 6′ 0″ 211 9 1/4″ 30 3/4″ 4.6 Hassan Haskins Michigan 6′ 2″ 228 9 1/4″ 31 3/4″ na Jerrion Ealy Mississippi 5′ 8″ 189 8 1/2″ 29 1/8″ 4.53 Snoop Conner Mississippi 5′ 10″ 222 9 1/4″ 30 1/4″ 4.43 Tyler Badie Missouri 5′ 8″ 197 9 1/8″ 29 3/8″ 4.42 Bam Knight N.C. State 5′ 11″ 209 9 1/4″ 30 1/2” na Ty Chandler North Carolina 5′ 11″ 204 9″ 32 1/8″ 4.48 Kyren Williams Notre Dame 5′ 9″ 194 9″ 28 5/8″ 4.64 Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma 5′ 11″ 209 7 5/8″ 30 1/4″ 4.38 Jaylen Warren Oklahoma State 5′ 8″ 204 9 1/4″ 29 7/8″ 4.46 CJ Verdell Oregon 5′ 8″ 194 9 1/2″ 29 1/4″ 4.59 Isiah Pacheco Rutgers 5′ 10″ 216 9 1/4″ 30 1/2″ 4.42 Greg Bell San Diego State 5′ 10 1/2″ 201 9 3/8″ 30 7/8″ na Kevin Harris South Carolina 5′ 10″ 221 9 1/4″ 31 1/4″ 4.65 Quan White South Carolina 6′ 0″ 206 9″ 30 3/4″ na Pierre Strong South Dakota State 5′ 11″ 207 9 1/4″ 31 7/8″ 4.48 Keaontay Ingram USC 6′ 0″ 221 9″ 31 1/2″ 4.59 Sincere McCormick UTSA 5′ 8 1/2″ 205 9 1/8″ 29 7/8″ 4.59 Max Borghi Washington State 5′ 9″ 210 9 1/8″ 29 5/8″ 4.37 Leddie Brown West Virginia 6′ 0″ 213 9 3/4″ 31 3/8″ na

2022 is considered one of the weaker classes of running backs in recent years, and there’s a distinct possibility that there are no first-round picks, and there may only be three or four taken over the first three rounds. The majority will be no better than Day 3 selections. The last two drafts contained fewer than 20 running backs chosen.

There is less consensus about the order and which backs will be the eventual initial choices. Brian Robinson (Alabama) and Zamir White (Georgia) will be among the first taken if only because they attended football factories. Still, these are the best running backs coming out of college and every NFL team will have a shot at them since they’ll last longer. It may seem disappointing from a fantasy perspective, but less hype means lower values in fantasy drafts.

Wide Receivers

Top WR School HT WT Hand Arm 40-yard Treylon Burks Arkansas 6’2″ 225 9 7/8 33 1/2 4.55 Garrett Wilson Ohio State 6’0″ 183 9 7/8 32 4.38 Drake London USC 6’4″ 219 9 3/8 33 na Jameson Williams Alabama 6’1″ 179 9 1/4 32 1/8 na Wan’Dale Robinson Kentucky 5’8″ 178 9 27 5/8 4.44 Jahan Dotson Penn State 5’11” 178 9 1/2 30 3/4 4.43 Chris Olave Ohio State 6’0″ 187 9 1/2 31 1/8 4.39 George Pickens Georgia 6’3″ 195 8 3/4 32 3/8 4.47 Justyn Ross Clemson 6’3″ 205 9 5/8 32 1/8 na David Bell Purdue 6’1″ 212 9 1/4 31 7/8 4.65 Alec Pierce Cincinnati 6’3″ 211 9 33 4.33 Calvin Austin Memphis 5’8″ 170 9 1/4 30 4.32 John Metchie Alabama 6’0″ 187 9 1/4 30 5/8 na Later Round WR School HT WT Hand Arm 40-yard Slade Bolden Alabama 5’11” 193 9 3/4 29 3/8 4.66 Tyquan Thornton Baylor 6’2″ 181 8 1/4 33 1/8 4.28 Khalil Shakir Boise State 6’0″ 196 9 1/2 29 4.43 Ty Fryfogle Indiana 6’1″ 205 L 9 5/8 30 5/8 4.53 Charleston Rambo Miami 6’1″ 177 9 3/4 32 4.57 Jalen Nailor Michigan State 5’11” 186 9 1/8 30 1/4 4.50 Dontario Drummond Mississippi 6’0″ 215 9 1/4 31 1/2 4.65 Braylon Sanders Mississippi 6’0″ 194 10 31 1/2 4.48 Makai Polk Mississippi State 6’3″ 195 9 1/2 32 1/4 4.59 Romeo Doubs Nevada 6’2″ 201 10 32 1/4 na Dai’Jean Dixon Nicholls State 6’2″ 205 9 5/8 32 5/8 4.62 Christian Watson North Dakota State 6’4″ 208 10 1/8 32 1/2 4.36 Isaiah Weston Northern Iowa 6’4″ 214 9 1/2 32 1/2 4.42 Kevin Austin Jr. Notre Dame 6’2″ 200 9 32 7/8 4.43 Mike Woods Oklahoma 6’1″ 204 9 5/8 33 4.55 Johnny Johnson III Oregon 6’0″ 197 9 3/4 30 1/2 4.60 Devon Williams Oregon 6’4″ 210 9 7/8 34 1/8 4.65 Bo Melton Rutgers 5’11” 189 9 31 1/4 4.34 Danny Gray SMU 6’0″ 186 9 5/8 31 7/8 4.33 Jr. Reggie Roberson SMU 5’11” 192 9 1/2 32 5/8 na Jalen Tolbert South Alabama 6’1″ 194 10 32 1/4 4.49 Velus Jones Tennessee 5’11” 204 9 3/4 30 7/8 4.31 Erik Ezukanma Texas Tech 6’2″ 209 9 3/8 33 1/2 na Josh Johnson Tulsa 5’10” 183 8 5/8 31 7/8 na Kyle Philips UCLA 5’11” 189 8 5/8 29 5/8 4.58 Tré Turner Virginia Tech 6’1″ 184 8 1/2 30 3/4 4.51 Skyy Moore Western Michigan 5’10” 195 10 1/4 31 4.41

The two measurables that are most valued with wideouts are height (without losing speed) and 40-times. It briefly seemed that the Combine record of 4.22 (John Ross – 2017) was broken by Baylor’s Tyquan Taylor with an unofficial 4.21, but it was later changed to 4.28. Speed is a tremendous advantage to a wide receiver but it isn’t even the most important characteristic. John Ross set the record but hasn’t translated that into being a difference-maker.

The 13 wideouts at the top of the listing are the consensus best and should all be taken before the end of the third round at the latest. Their order will change constantly over the various NFL mock drafts, but the first four – Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Jameson Williams all have a legitimate shot at being the first selected in April and should all be gone by the second round.

Some mock drafts have as many as eight wideouts selected in the first round but almost all come in the latter half of picks. Matching up a talented wideout on a team that needs a new starter and already has an established quarterback is the ideal and that can happen for any receiver.

Tight Ends

Top TE School Height Weight Hand Arm 40-yard Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M 6’4″ 255 9 3/4″ 33 1/8″ na Trey McBride Colorado State 6’4″ 246 10 1/8″ 32 1/2″ na Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina 6’5″ 245 10″ 31 7/8″ na Charlie Kolar Iowa State 6’6″ 252 10″ 34 1/2″ na Later Round TE School HT WT Hand Arm 40-yard Curtis Hodges Arizona State 6’8″ 257 9 5/8″ 34 1/2″ 4.85 Peyton Hendershot Indiana 6’4″ 250 9″ 32 5/8″ 4.80 Chase Allen Iowa State 6’6″ 251 9 5/8″ 34 1/8″ na Chigoziem Okonkwo Maryland 6’3″ 238 9 3/4″ 32 3/4″ 4.52 Connor Heyward Michigan State 5’11” 233 9 1/2″ 31 7/8″ na Austin Allen Nebraska 6’8″ 253 9 1/2″ 33 5/8″ 4.83 Cole Turner Nevada 6′ 6″ 246 9 7/8″ 33″ 4.76 Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State 6’5″ 250 10 1/8″ 32 3/4″ na Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma 6’2″ 239 10 1/2″ 31 5/8″ na Teagan Quitoriano Oregon State 6’6″ 258 9 3/8″ 33 3/4″ na Daniel Bellinger San Diego State 6’5″ 253 10 1/8″ 32 1/2″ 4.63 Grant Calcaterra SMU 6’4″ 241 10″ 33 1/4″ 4.62 Greg Dulcich UCLA 6’4″ 243 9 7/8″ 33 3/8″ 4.70 Jelani Woods Virginia 6’7″ 259 9 1/4″ 34 1/8″ 4.61 James Mitchell Virginia Tech 6’4″ 249 9 3/4″ 32 7/8″ na Cade Otton Washington 6’5″ 247 9 1/2″ 32 3/4″ na Jake Ferguson Wisconsin 6’5″ 250 9 1/2″ 32 5/8″ 4.81

Fantasy tight ends are invariably poor contributors, but the first four are worth tracking. And even more so for dynasty teams. There may be no tight ends taken until round two, but at least two or three should show up before the third round.