Browns acquire Amari Cooper from Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick, along with swapping sixth-round picks. He became trade fodder with the Cowboys who are well over the salary cap and Cooper carried a $20 million price tag for 2022. He is signed through 2024 with a $20 million salary in both 2023 and 2024. That may be renegotiated, but the Browns inherit the 2022 salary. A lack of available top-tier receiving talent boosted Cooper’s value in the trade.

Amari Cooper career stats

Year TM Gms RUN RYD RTD PASS CMP PYDS PTD PPR Rank 2021 DAL 15 0 0 0 104 68 865 8 202.5 27 2020 DAL 16 6 14 0 130 92 1114 5 233.4 15 2019 DAL 16 1 6 0 119 79 1189 8 246.5 10 2018 OAK/DAL 9 2 20 0 107 75 1005 7 219.5 18 2017 OAK 14 1 4 0 96 48 680 7 158.4 30 2016 OAK 16 1 0 0 132 83 1153 5 228.3 14 2015 OAK 16 3 -3 0 130 72 1070 6 214.7 23

He leaves the Cowboys after four seasons and logged five 1,000-yard seasons in his career. His only lesser performances are accountable due to injury either to himself or his starting quarterback. Cooper is still only 27 years old and very much in his prime.

Landing in Cleveland is a surprise, given the lack of success there by Odell Beckham who spend three seasons there mostly injured and rarely meeting expectations. The Browns have not ranked higher than No. 22 in pass yardage for the last three years or No. 18 in pass touchdowns. His fantasy value takes a hit leaving a Top-5 passing attack in Dallas.

Cooper will slide in as the No. 1 receiver across from Jarvis Landry who is playing in the final year of his current contract as is Baker Mayfield who has yet to meet the expectations of being the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. The Browns enter the third season of head coach Kevin Stefanski after an 8-9 finish to last season. There is speculation that the Browns could make a play for Deshaun Watson which would greatly boost Cooper’s outlook.