2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

2hr
Tom Brady unretires to rejoin Buccaneers
The GOAT unretires to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1d
Browns acquire Amari Cooper from Cowboys
Amari Cooper lands in Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick
2d
2022 NFL coaching changes: Chicago Bears
Bears turn to Luke Getsy to run the offense.
3d
2022 NFL coaching changes: Denver Broncos
Denver finally has its franchise QB to pair with a new head coach.
4d
Fantasy football reaction: Washington acquires Carson Wentz from Colts
The good and the bad of Washington acquiring Carson Wentz.
4d
2022 NFL coaching changes: New Orleans Saints
Continuity in mind, Dennis Allen returns to the sidelines in his second stint as a head coach.
5d
Fantasy football fallout: Russell Wilson traded to Broncos
Fantasy football reaction to Russell Wilson trade
1w
2022 NFL coaching changes: Minnesota Vikings
Despite new coaches all around, Minnesota benefits from system and personnel continuity.
1w
2022 NFL Combine Results: QB, RB, WR and TE
Measurables for QB, RB, WR, and TE from the 2022 NFL Combine
2w
2022 NFL coaching changes: Houston Texans
Mike McDaniel leaves the 49ers offense to become the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins.