USA Today Sports

2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

Fantasy football player movement

2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

By March 13, 2022 7:47 pm

By |

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

NFL Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI
Gone:
ATL
Gone:
BAL
Gone:
BUF
Gone:
CAR
Gone:
CHI Darrynton Evans
Gone: Tarik Cohen
CIN
Gone:
CLE Amari Cooper
Gone:
DAL
Gone: Amari Cooper Blake Jarwin
DEN Russell Wilson
Gone: Drew Lock Noah Fant
DET
Gone:
GB
Gone:
HOU
Gone:
IND
Gone: Carson Wentz Jack Doyle (ret)
JAC
Gone:
KC
Gone:
LAC
Gone:
LAR
Gone:
LVR
Gone:
MIA
Gone:
MIN
Gone:
NE
Gone:
NO
Gone:
NYG
Gone: Devontae Booker
NYJ
Gone:
PHI
Gone:
PIT
Gone:
SEA Drew  Lock Noah Fant
Gone: Russell Wilson
SF
Gone:
TB
Gone:
TEN
Gone: Darrynton Evans
WAS Carson Wentz
Gone:

, , , Fantasy football player movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home