2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

By March 14, 2022 5:01 pm

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

NFL Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI
Gone: Chase Edmonds Christian Kirk
ATL
Gone:
BAL
Gone:
BUF
Gone: Mitchell Trubisky
CAR
Gone:
CHI Darrynton Evans
Gone: Tarik Cohen
CIN
Gone: C.J. Uzomah
CLE Amari Cooper
Gone: Jarvis Landry
DAL
Gone: Amari Cooper
Cedrick Wilson
 Blake Jarwin
DEN Russell Wilson
Gone: Drew Lock
Teddy Bridgewater
 Noah Fant
DET
Gone:
GB
Gone:
HOU
Gone:
IND
Gone: Carson Wentz Jack Doyle (ret)
JAC Christian Kirk
Zay Jones		 Evan Engram
Gone:
KC
Gone:
LAC
Gone:
LAR
Gone:
LVR Zay Jones
Gone:
MIA Teddy Bridgewater Chase Edmonds Cedrick Wilson
Gone:
MIN
Gone:
NE
Gone:
NO
Gone:
NYG
Gone: Devontae Booker Evan Engram
NYJ C.J. Uzomah
Gone:
PHI
Gone:
PIT Mitchell Trubisky
Gone:
SEA Drew  Lock Noah Fant
Gone: Russell Wilson
SF
Gone:
TB
Gone:
TEN
Gone: Darrynton Evans
WAS Carson Wentz
Gone:

