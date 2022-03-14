2022 NFL top free-agent tracker

Below are the best free agents in their position. Adding in trades, this offseason projects to be one of the busiest years for players changing teams.
THE LATEST
1hr
NFL free agents and fantasy football impact 1hr ago
Fantasy football: 2022 NFL free agency roundup
NFL free agency will drastically help reshape the fantasy football landscape as the new league year begins.
4hr
Fantasy football player movement 4hr ago
2022 fantasy football player movement tracker
2022 NFL off-season player movement tracker.
6hr
NFL Coaching Change with fantasy football impact 6hr ago
2022 NFL coaching changes: New York Giants
Can Brian Daboll get the most out of Daniel Jones in 2022?
1d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1d ago
Tom Brady unretires to rejoin Buccaneers
The GOAT unretires to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2d ago
Browns acquire Amari Cooper from Cowboys
Amari Cooper lands in Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick
3d
NFL Coaching Change with fantasy football impact 3d ago
2022 NFL coaching changes: Chicago Bears
Bears turn to Luke Getsy to run the offense.
4d
NFL Coaching Change with fantasy football impact 4d ago
2022 NFL coaching changes: Denver Broncos
Denver finally has its franchise QB to pair with a new head coach.
5d
Fantasy football trade analysis 5d ago
Fantasy football reaction: Washington acquires Carson Wentz from Colts
The good and the bad of Washington acquiring Carson Wentz.
5d
NFL Coaching Change with fantasy football impact 5d ago
2022 NFL coaching changes: New Orleans Saints
Continuity in mind, Dennis Allen returns to the sidelines in his second stint as a head coach.
6d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 6d ago
Fantasy football fallout: Russell Wilson traded to Broncos
Fantasy football reaction to Russell Wilson trade