2022 NFL top free-agent tracker

By March 14, 2022 7:40 pm

Below are the best free agents in their position. Adding in trades, this offseason projects to be one of the busiest years for players changing teams.

Quarterbacks

Player Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status
Teddy Bridgewater 29 DEN MIA 3,158 20 1 year tbd
Andy Dalton 34 CHI 1,515 8
Jameis Winston 28 NO 1,366 15
Tyrod Taylor 32 HOU 1,117 8
Cam Newton 32 CAR 913 9

Running backs

Player Age 2021 2022  Yards TDs Status
Leonard Fournette 27 TB   1,266 10
Cordarrelle Patterson 30 ATL   1,166 11
Melvin Gordon 29 DEN   1,131 10
James Conner 26 ARI ARI   1,127 18 3-year, $21M
Sony Michel 27 LAR      973 5
Chase Edmonds 26 ARI MIA      903 2 2-year, $12.6M
Rashaad Penny 26 SEA      797 6
Devonta Freeman 30 BAL      766 6
D’Ernest Johnson 26 CLE      671 3
Brandon Bolden 32 NE      631 3
J.D. McKissic 28 WAS      609 4
Latavius Murray 32 BAL      576 6
Justin Jackson 26 LAC      542 2
Alex Collins 27 SEA      498 2
Ronald Jones II 24 TB      492 4
Boston Scott 26 PHI      461 7
David Johnson 30 HOU      453 1
Tevin Coleman 29 NYJ NYJ      405 0 1-year, $2M
Giovani Bernard 30 TB      181 3
Jerick McKinnon 30 KC      169 1
James White 30 NE      132 1
Raheem Mostert 30 SF        20 0

Wide receivers

Player Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status
Davante Adams 29 GB 1,553 11 Franchised
Mike Williams 27 LAC LAC 1,146 9 3-year, $60M
Chris Godwin 26 TB 1,103 5 Franchised
Christian Kirk 25 ARI JAC 982 5 4-year, $72M
Jakobi Meyers 25 NE NE 866 2 2nd-round tender
A.J. Green 33 ARI 848 3
Russell Gage 26 ATL 770 4
Emmanuel Sanders 35 BUF 626 4
Cedrick Wilson 26 DAL MIA 602 6 3-year, $22.8M
Zay Jones 27 LV 546 0
Odell Beckham, Jr. 29 LAR 537 5
Allen Lazard 26 GB 513 8
Jalen Guyton 24 LAC LAC 448 3 1-year, $895k tender
Jamison Crowder 29 NYJ 447 2
Michael Gallup 26 DAL DAL 445 2 5-year, $62.5M
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 27 GB 430 3
Allen Robinson 28 CHI 410 1
Olamide Zaccheaus 24 ATL 406 3
Sammy Watkins 29 BAL 394 1
Zach Pascal 27 IND 384 3
Tre’Quan Smith 26 NO 377 3
T.Y. Hilton 32 IND 331 3
DJ Chark 25 JAC 154 2
JuJu Smith-Schuster 25 PIT 129 0
Will Fuller 28 MIA 26 0

Tight ends

Player Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status
Rob Gronkowski 32 TB 802 6
Mike Gesicki 26 MIA 780 2 1 year, $10.8M
Zach Ertz 31 ARI ARI 763 5 3-year, $31.65M
Jared Cook 35 LAC 564 4
C.J. Uzomah 29 CIN NYJ 493 5 3-year, $24M
Gerald Everett 27 SEA 478 4
David Njoku 25 CLE 475 4 Franchised
Evan Engram 27 NYG JAC 408 3 1-year, $9M
Anthony Firkser 27 TEN 291 2
Robert Tonyan Jr. 27 GB 204 2

