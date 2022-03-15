Fantasy football: 2022 NFL free agency roundup

Now that NFL free agency is upon us, we’ll run through the fantasy football outlooks for trades, re-signings, midrange players, and tag recipients.

This analysis will be updated as players sign/re-sign in free agency, so be sure to check back regularly.

Signed with new team or traded

NEW – DJ Chark Jr., Detroit Lions: The LSU product broke through as a sophomore in 2019 with 73-1,008-8 but has struggled to live up to expectations since, primarily because of injuries. He is coming off a broken leg suffered in Week 4 and is running without an issue. The Lions desperately needed a deep threat, and the 6-foot-3 Chark has plenty of speed to burn, which will come in handy for play-action passing. Chark has yet to play a full season, missing 21 of 65 possible appearances. There is tremendous upside and about as much risk to be found in the fifth-year wideout. He’s a WR4 for risk-conscious drafters, and there’s No. 3 potential for season-long results, especially in non-PPR scoring. Chark should be an inconsistent lineup option who’ll be tough to play because of his low-volume, big-play nature.

WR Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars: Arizona’s leading receiver in 2021, thanks to a DeAndre Hopkins injury, will head to Duval County to catch passes from Trevor Lawrence. The fifth-year wideout is a capable deep threat and should step right in to fill the role vacated by DJ Chark Jr. hitting free agency. The Jaguars have a proven head coach in Doug Pederson to get the most out of Lawrence, and adding pieces around the franchise QB likely isn’t finished with the Kirk signing. There’s risk here, and Kirk has been inconsistent in his career, but we have erratic WR2 production within reach at what will be a reasonable price tag.

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers: The former No. 2 overall pick fizzled out playing for an overmatched Chicago Bears coaching staff and spent a year backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. Trubisky was given a two-year deal from the Steelers and has weapons around him to reestablish himself as a viable fantasy quarterback. He isn’t a lock to start, though that is the presumption in a year of weak rookie QBs, a feeble free-agent class, and shaky depth on the Pittsburgh roster. The structure of the Steelers as an organization should provide Trubisky all of the tools to succeed, and gamers are doing themselves a disservice by writing him off. Healthy skepticism is warranted. Outright dismissal is foolish.

RB Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins will feature a zone-blocking system under new head coach Mike McDaniel, and Edmonds’ versatility will come in handy for those in PPR scoring. It’s unclear how much of a touch split to expect percentage-wise with Myles Gaskin, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Dolphins add a hammer to this backfield. Edmonds is a weak third running back in standard scoring and a safer option in reception-rewarding settings.

TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars: One of the most talented tight ends in the NFL is the latest player to join the Jags in free agency. The team desperately needed to put more playmakers around Trevor Lawrence, and Engram provides the young quarterback a dangerous weapon from the slot. Doug Pederson is known for his creativity, and his system has consistently produced fantasy-relevant tight ends. The only thing left is for Engram to hold up his end of the bargain and stay healthy in his age-28 season. He’s worthy of a borderline TE1 selection in deeper formats. There’s legitimate concern he won’t see enough volume for added PPR worth, and he’s never been a huge TD guy, so keep your expectations in check.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins: The former Dallas Cowboy picked an opportune time to post career-best stats (45-602-6) in a 2021 contract year. In 2022, he’ll enter a West Coast offense, which will be familiar enough for a smooth transition. He takes a step backward at quarterback, the Dolphins have several capable receiving outlets in DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki and a few pass-catching backs. The system will resemble that of the San Francisco 49ers, which means we could see some trickery involved to manufacture plays for the danger open-field runner. Wilson is a late-round flier who may even be a little overhyped.

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins: The well-traveled veteran enters the picture in Miami as an experienced insurance policy in the event Tua Tagovailoa falters. Even if Bridgewater ends up in the starting lineup at some point, he’s not viable outside of two-QB leagues.

TE C.J. Uzomah, New York Jets: The former Cincinnati Bengal enjoyed a career season in 2021 and his line was still a modest 49-493-5. The three-year, $24 million deal is a hefty price tag for a 29-year-old who is best known for his blocking skills, but he provides quarterback Zach Wilson a sneaky-athletic weapon who rarely sees a double-team. In an optimistic light, Uzomah is in for another low-volume, TD-dependent campaign.

WR Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville has committed a boatload of cash on some underwhelming receivers to open free agency’s tampering period. Jones over from Las Vegas after three seasons and extremely limited production. He scored once in each of the last two seasons, landing 14 passes for 154 yards in 2020 and 546 yards on 47 grabs last year. Jones showed deep-threat skills at times but largely is a possession guy, and Jaguars already have those players Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones, so it will be interesting to see where all of the pieces fit when the summer practices arrive. (3/15 update: Reports say Shenault may be traded.) Without knowing its structure, the three-year, $24 million contract is a high annual average to invest in depth, which suggests maybe the elder Jones has played his last snap as a Jaguar.

Re-signed/extensions

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota extended Cousins a year, increasing his 2022 salary to $40 million and guaranteeing his 2023 contract for $35 mill. His return may not push the Vikes ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North, but it’s a win for fantasy football continuity from an offense that won’t see a great deal of change from 2021, despite a new regime. Cousins is a low-end QB1 who’ll once again be drafted as a backup in fantasy, presenting some value if you miss out on an elite passer.

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys: Gallup coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 is apparently of no concern for Dallas as it traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland before agreeing to a massive extension with the Colorado State product. Gallup should be ready by November after undergoing surgery in early February, dramatically reducing his fantasy football appeal. While nine months is enough to be physically ready after knee reconstruction, trusting the knee and getting back into game shape tends to take around a year. Gallup is worth a late-round pick to stash for depth but shouldn’t be counted on as a key component in your championship plans.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: Four years and 200 million reasons later, Rodgers’ flirtation with leaving Titletown came to an end with a record-breaking extension. The Packers have to address tight end and find a way to compensate Davante Adams to his liking, but the core of this offense returns intact. There shouldn’t be much of a drop-off in fantasy production from the NFL’s back-to-back MVP.

TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals: A midseason trade in 2021 sent Ertz from Philly to the desert, and the veteran didn’t disappoint. He stepped up in an offense that was without its starting quarterback and top receiving target for a stretch of games, and the Cards rewarded the 31-year-old with a three-year extension. Arizona should keep him involved enough to warrant low-end TE1 consideration in drafts.

WR Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions: Reynolds isn’t a needle-mover in fantasy, per se, but he has an opportunity in what will be his first full offseason with Detroit to gain some ground. The Lions are likely to add another receiver to the mix, but Reynolds will be granted every opportunity to be among the top three wideouts for the Lions. He’s a deep-league flier, largely due to his past connection with QB Jared Goff, although his max value depends upon where Detroit turns in free agency.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets: The diminuative slot receiver stepped up nicely late in the year for the Jets, and with Jamison Crowder also a free agent, the Jets chose the younger, cheaper option. Berrios’ primary competitor for targets figures to be WR Elijah Moore, but less than 17 percent of the 2021 rookie’s snaps came from the inside. Berrios, on the other hand, saw 60.9 percent of his plays come from the slot where Crowder resided for 68.4 percent of his plays. There’s reasonable flex sleeper potential here in deeper PPR drafts.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers: Carolina secured Thomas with a contract extension, and he’ll compete with Tommy Tremble for the majority of targets at the position. There’s really no draft-worthy fantasy value here, but his utility could gain steam in DFS if Deshaun Watson is acquired. Put a pin in this one and we’ll revisit it as more is known. Thomas also faces five misdemeanor charges from a 2021 alleged incident, so a short suspension could await.

TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts: The retirement of Jack Doyle probably improved the odds of Alie-Cox returning to the roster, but the Colts likely aren’t done adding to the positional depth. Alie-Cox landed a three-year, $18 million deal — good money for his resume, but it’s not prohibitive in terms of bringing in another starting-caliber option. The position is thinning on the wire, however. At any rate, the Colts have a TE-friendly system and a 6-foot-5, former basketball player coming off a career-high four touchdown grabs in a part-time role. Alie-Cox could prove to be a sneaky flier in large fantasy leagues, presuming the Colts can figure out this quarterback situation.

TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks: There really isn’t much in the way of fantasy appeal here on the surface, but we’ve seen Dissly show off a few times in his injury-ravaged career. No quarterback in sight for the time being only further works against predicting Dissly’s worth. He’ll score a few touchdowns and frustrate gamers with inconsistency. Leave him for the occasional DFS lineup or prop bet.

Franchise/transition tagged

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The second straight franchise tagging for Godwin has the team working to reach a long-term deal with him, and that has been accelerated with the return of Tom Brady creating a massive need to free up cap space. Godwin is coming off an ACL tear and probably won’t be himself until at least the midpoint of the season, if not later, but he has WR3 appeal in PPR drafts with upside for the occasional WR1 outburst once he’s fully recovered.

TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas sent Amari Cooper packing, freeing up considerable work. Some of those targets will head Schultz’s direction, and after two strong years in a row, he’s a midrange TE1 for most scoring formats. It’s unlikely the Stanford alum will take a step into the “Big 3” of TEs if Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Darren Waller all remain on the field, but there’s no reason a healthy Schultz cannot reprise his 2021 TE4 placement in a battle with oft-injured George Kittle.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: Njoku’s return to the Browns is mildly surprising in relation to his lack of involvement (53 targets in 15 games last year). The Kevin Stefanski offense likes to deploy two tight ends, and the system has used Austin Hooper less as a receiver than expected when he was given a bag of cash just a few offseasons ago. Long story short, even after trading Odell Beckham last year and releasing Jarvis Landry this week, Njoku isn’t a draftable fantasy option in the vast majority of traditional leagues.

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: The Penn Stater will have to wait before testing the market for the first time in his career as Miami takes one of the top tight ends off the market. He should enjoy a strong season in South Beach if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to grow as a passer. The incoming West Coast offense thrives by utilizing tight ends more than most, and Mike McDaniel’s system will push the ball down the seam. Gesicki could be poised for his best season to date.

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: Adams was franchise tagged but informed the team he will not play without receiving a long-term deal. The two sides currently are far apart, per reports, so we’ll have to remain patient. Given Adams’ past comments about not leaving money on the table due to his humble beginnings, it’s difficult to see him actually sitting out NFL games.

Unsigned notables